Smallcap defence stock rises 5% on bagging orders worth ₹386-crore; Details

MTAR Technologies shares climbed 5.1 per cent on Wednesday, after the company received orders worth ₹386.06 crore in the Clean Energy Sector- fuel cells segment

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 12:48 PM IST
MTAR Technologies shares climbed 5.1 per cent on Wednesday and logged an intra-day high at ₹1,485.65 per share on BSE. At 12:28 PM, on BSE, MTAR Technology’s share price was up 4.47 per cent at ₹1,475.85 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.45 per cent at 81,463.55.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹4,539.65 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,840.95 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹1,152.

Why were MTAR Technologies shares rising?

The northward movement in the stock came after the company received orders worth ₹386.06 crore in the Clean Energy Sector— fuel cells segment.
 
The order was received from an existing customer, whose details were not mentioned. The order will be executed in phases, orders worth ₹204.86 crore will be completed up to March 2026 and orders worth ₹181.2 crore upto June 2026. 
 
“The company continues to strengthen its presence in the Clean Energy – Fuel Cells segment, driven by its cutting-edge product portfolio, timely execution, and cost competitiveness, despite macro challenges such as tariffs. In addition, we expect further orders from fuel cells segment going forward,” said Parvat Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director, MTAR Technologies Limited. 
 
MTAR has nine strategically based manufacturing units including an export-oriented unit each based in Hyderabad, Telangana. MTAR caters to Clean Energy – Civil Nuclear Power, Fuel cells, Hydel & others, Aerospace and Defense sectors. The company has a long-standing relationship of over five decades with leading Indian organisations and global OEMs. 
 
In Q1, MTAR Technologies received ₹105.3 crore of orders in various sectors including Clean Energy – Civil Nuclear Power, Fuel cells and Hydel, Aerospace & Defence, Products and others, according to its investor presentation.
 
That apart, the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹10.8 crore, as compared to ₹4.4 crore, up 144.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Revenue from operations stood at ₹156.6 crore, as compared to ₹128.3 crore, up 22.1 per cent. 
 
Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹28.4 crore, as compared to ₹16.6 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin stood at 18.1 per cent, as against 12.9 per cent Y-o-Y. 

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

