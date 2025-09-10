Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints higher start; Trump says India & US to continue trade talks
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Update today, Wednesday, September 10, 2025: Sensex and Nifty50 are poised for a higher start after Trump said that India and America are continuing trade talks
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Update today, Wednesday, September 10, 2025: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty50 are poised for a higher start after US President Donald Trump, in posts on Truth Social, said that India and America are continuing negotiations to address “trade barriers”.
He also added that he is looking forward to having a word with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.' Last seen, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 52 points higher at 25,002.
Globally, Asian markets traded positive as investors awaited China’s consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) data for August. Last checked, mainland China’s CSI 300 was up 0.27 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.39 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 0.21 per cent, and South Korea’s KOSPI 1.3 per cent.
Overnight, all three Wall Street indices closed at record highs on hopes that the US Federal Reserve will decrease interest rates next week. The Dow Jones settled 0.43 per cent higher, the S&P 500 0.27 per cent, and the Nasdaq 0.37 per cent.
On the economic front, in the US, investors will closely monitor the August PPI data, scheduled for release later in the day.
On the economic front, in the US, investors will closely monitor the August PPI data, scheduled for release later in the day.
IPOs today
In the mainboard IPO category, the Urban Company IPO, Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO, and Dev Accelerator IPO will open for subscription.
On the SME IPO front, shares of Optivalue Tek Consulting will list. The IPOs of Galaxy Medicare and Jay Ambe Supermarkets will open for application, while the subscription window for Vashishtha Luxury Fashion IPO will close.
Besides, the basis of allotment for Sharvaya Metals IPO, Vigor Plast India IPO, and Austere Systems IPO will be finalised.
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto stocks drive ₹3 trillion market capitalisation surge on GST cut
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian automakers have emerged as the biggest beneficiaries of the government’s move to slash consumption taxes with expectations of stronger demand lifting their profit outlook.
The Nifty Auto index, which tracks 15 auto firms, has added nearly ₹3 trillion ($34 billion) in market capitalisation since August 15, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi first announced the government’s plan to lower goods and services tax (GST) in the steepest reduction in a decade. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50's earnings slow again, shows data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Earnings momentum for Nifty 50 companies decelerated sharply in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025–26 (FY26) after a weak showing by Corporate India. The benchmark index’s underlying earnings per share (EPS) rose just 7.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) — the slowest pace in more than four years.
The slowdown is worse than the previous earnings dip, when EPS grew 8.8 per cent on average during July–September 2023. That downturn was followed by a recovery, which now appears to be stalling again. For comparison, EPS had grown 20.4 per cent Y-o-Y in September 2024 and averaged 18 per cent Y-o-Y growth over the past two years. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A combination of factors has pushed up bond yields
Stock Market LIVE Updates: There is considerable anxiety in the financial markets over the rise in bond yields. As reported by this newspaper, commercial banks and other stakeholders have made several suggestions to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), aiming to ease pressure on the bond market. It has been suggested that the RBI extend the bond issuance till March rather than concluding the annual sale in February. This will help reduce the weekly supply of bonds. Stakeholders have also suggested changes in the way state-government bonds are sold to reduce the spread. READ MORE
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India-EU trade talks moving fast towards conclusion, says Piyush Goyal
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said trade talks with the European Union are progressing fast and both sides would be in a position to "substantially conclude" the agreement by the time EU Trade and Agriculture commissioners visit India.
The chief negotiators of the two sides are holding the 13th round of negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement. READ MORE
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sun Pharma stock concerns may be overstated as domestic growth holds
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In Q1FY26, concerns for the pharma industry revolved around jitters about the US. This came even as the India business growth of major players was steady at 9.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), led by price hikes and better volumes.
The dip in the US was on account of pricing pressure in Revlimid and also fears about future tariff imposts. READ MORE
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GST reforms to boost consumption but limit fiscal consolidation: Moody's
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The decline in India’s effective goods and services tax (GST) rates is expected to boost private consumption, but the resulting loss of tax revenue could limit progress in fiscal consolidation and debt reduction. Moody’s said the revenue forgone is likely to exceed government estimates in a report released on Tuesday.
On September 3, the government announced an overhaul of the GST framework — the most significant reform to the tax system since its 2017 inception — reducing GST tiers from four to two main rates. The reforms will take effect from September 22. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FPIs net sellers of G-secs under FAR in FY26, inflows return in Q2
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have net sold Rs 17,262 crore worth of Indian government securities under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) so far in FY26, compared with net purchases of Rs 54,259 crore during the same period last year. Market participants attributed the sell-off largely to profit booking and rupee volatility amid global interest rate uncertainty.
“The inflows we saw last year were due to inclusion of government bonds in JP Morgan indices. This year the inclusion process is over and there have been many global uncertainties and domestic uncertainty around the RBI’s decision, which has impacted flows,” said the treasury head at a private sector bank. READ MORE
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT stocks log biggest gain in four months on Infosys buyback, Fed hopes
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of information technology (IT) companies rose on Tuesday, led by a 5 per cent jump in Infosys on the back of its buyback plan. Infosys, in an exchange filing on Monday after market hours, said its board will consider a proposal to buy back its shares on Thursday.
The Nifty IT index rose 2.8 per cent, the highest since May 12. Infosys was the best-performing Sensex stock and the single biggest contributor to Sensex gains. READ MORE
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US' proposed HIRE law puts Indian IT firms, GCCs in a fix: Experts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A proposed US law that imposes a 25 per cent tax on companies that outsource work threatens to upend the economics of Indian IT and global capability centres (GCCs).
According to industry and tax experts, US companies may see their tax burden surge by almost 60 per cent due to this. READ MORE
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US exports paused, India investments continue: CNH CEO Gerrit Marx
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global tractor and construction equipment major CNH has paused exports of India-made tractors to the United States (US) due to high tariffs and weak demand but remains hopeful of a resolution that will allow shipments to resume. Meanwhile, the company will press ahead with its India investments, including scouting for land for a new tractor plant and doubling down on utility tractors, said Gerrit Marx, global chief executive officer (CEO) of CNH. READ MORE
8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Israel targets Hamas leadership in Qatar, takes full responsibility
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Israel launched a strike targeting Hamas' leadership in Qatar on Tuesday as they considered a US proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The strike on the territory of a US ally marked a stunning escalation and risked upending talks aimed at winding down the war and freeing hostages.
Qatar, an energy-rich US ally hosting thousands of American troops, has served as a key mediator between Israel and Hamas for several years, even before the war. It condemned what it referred to as a “flagrant violation of all international laws and norms" as smoke rose over its capital, Doha. READ MORE
7:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on India, China to pressure Russia
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) urged the European Union (EU) to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on China and India as part of efforts to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin, Reuters reported, citing sources. The request, conveyed via a conference call, sought to leverage the two Asian powers’ role as major buyers of Russian oil, which remains vital to Moscow’s economy amid the war in Ukraine. READ MORE
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump says US, India to resume trade talks; calls Modi a 'great friend'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that America and India will resume negotiations to address the “trade barriers” between the two nations, adding that he looks forward to speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I am pleased to announce that India and the United States of America are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations. READ MORE
7:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian market updates
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets traded positive as investors awaited China’s consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) data for August.
- Mainland China’s CSI 300 was up 0.27 per cent.
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.39 per cent.
- Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.21 per cent.
- South Korea’s KOSPI was up 1.3 per cent.
7:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street indices hit record highs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Overnight, all three Wall Street indices closed at record highs on hopes that the US Federal Reserve will decrease interest rates next week.
- The Dow Jones settled 0.43 per cent higher.
- S&P 500 closed 0.27 per cent higher.
- Nasdaq ended 0.37 per cent higher.
First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 7:49 AM IST