Home / Markets / News / Why are Signpost India shares rising? Stock jumps 10% in trade today

Why are Signpost India shares rising? Stock jumps 10% in trade today

Signpost India shares rose 10.4 per cent on Monday, after the company received an exclusive advertising rights for all the 67 metro stations operated by Bengaluru

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 10:49 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Signpost India shares rose 10.4 per cent on Monday, logging an intra-day high at ₹311.9 per share on BSE. At 10:24 AM, Signpost India’s share price was trading 2.73 per cent higher at ₹290 per share. 
 
In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.24 per cent at 81,499.33. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,561.81 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹400.5 per share, and the 52-week low at ₹179.65.
 
In a year, Signpost India shares have gained 15.5 per cent as compared to Sensex’s decline of 0.47 per cent.   ALSO READ: Vikran Engineering IPO opens on Aug 26: Key risks, strengths you must know

Why are Signpost India shares rising?

The upward movement in stock came after the company received an exclusive advertising rights for all the 67 metro stations operated by Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The exclusive rights contract is expected to have a revenue potential of ₹600 crore to ₹700 crore (excluding GST) over the tenure of the contract.
 
“We are pleased to inform you that the Company has been awarded the exclusive advertising rights for
all the 67 key metro stations operated by BMRCL, which attracts around 3 crore monthly ridership, for a tenure of 9 (nine) years till 2034,” the filing read. 
 
BMRCL is a Special Purpose Vehicle formed as a joint venture between the Government of Karnataka and the Government of India for the implementation and operation of the Bangalore Metro Rail Project, popularly known as 'Namma Metro'.
 
The project will offer a cumulative display space—both static and digital—aggregating to over 95,000 square feet, across strategically located high-footfall metro stations in the city of Bengaluru. “This development is aligned with our growth strategy to expand our presence across major urban transit ecosystems and positions the company as the fastest growing player in the Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising industry,” the filing read. 
 
Signpost India is a digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising sector, a rapidly evolving industry known for delivering strong returns in the global media market. The company has consistently driven innovation, setting new benchmarks with India’s first and largest main street DOOH billboards, the world’s largest digital bus queue shelter, and pioneering hybrid mobility solutions like e-bikes.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 250 pts, Nifty at 24,950; SMIDs gain; India VIX up 4%; IT stocks rally

Nifty 50 rejig: How to trade IndiGo, Max Health, Hero Moto, IndusInd Bank?

Vikran Engineering IPO opens on Aug 26: Key risks, strengths you must know

Rupee gains as Powell opens door for rate cuts; opens higher at 87.39/$

Reliance Comm, Power, Infra hit 5% lower circuit as CBI books Anil Ambani

Topics :Share Market TodayBuzzing stocksThe Smart Investorstock market tradingBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Markets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story