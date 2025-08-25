Why are Signpost India shares rising? Stock jumps 10% in trade today

In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.24 per cent at 81,499.33. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,561.81 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹400.5 per share, and the 52-week low at ₹179.65.

In a year, Signpost India shares have gained 15.5 per cent as compared to Sensex’s decline of 0.47 per cent.

Why are Signpost India shares rising?

The upward movement in stock came after the company received an exclusive advertising rights for all the 67 metro stations operated by Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The exclusive rights contract is expected to have a revenue potential of ₹600 crore to ₹700 crore (excluding GST) over the tenure of the contract.

“We are pleased to inform you that the Company has been awarded the exclusive advertising rights for

all the 67 key metro stations operated by BMRCL, which attracts around 3 crore monthly ridership, for a tenure of 9 (nine) years till 2034,” the filing read.