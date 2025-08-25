Home / Markets / News / Nifty 50 rejig: How to trade IndiGo, Max Health, Hero Moto, IndusInd Bank?

IndiGo and Hero MotoCorp seem to be favourably placed on the charts; while IndusInd Bank continues to display a weak bias. Here are the key levels to track on these 4 stocks.

Nifty 50 rejig: IndiGo, Hero Moto can gain up to 24%, while IndusInd Bank faces 15% downside risk: Tech charts. (Photo: Shutterstock.com)
Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 10:28 AM IST
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), Max Healthcare Institute, Hero MotoCorp and IndusInd Bank are likely to be in focus amid the Nifty 50 rebalancing, scheduled to take effect on September 30, 2025.  According to analysts at Nuvama Alter­native & Quantitative Research, IndiGo and Max Healthcare are likely to see cumulative passive inflows of around $1 billion (₹8,286 crore) owing to inclusion in the Nifty 50 index. READ MORE  Meanwhile, here's how these 4 large-cap stocks look placed on technical charts. 

Nifty 50 rejig: How to trade IndiGo, Max Healthcare, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank stocks?

 

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)

Current Price: ₹6,079  Likely Target: ₹7,550  Upside Potential: 24.2%  Support: ₹5,900; ₹5,740  Resistance: ₹6,250; ₹6,730; ₹7,230  IndiGo remains favourably placed on the technical charts across time-frames. The near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain positive as long as IndiGo trades above ₹5,740 levels, with interim support expected around its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) at ₹5,900 levels. 
 
    Presently, the stock is seen facing some resistance around the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the weekly and monthly scale, around ₹6,200 - ₹6,250 range. The long-term chart suggests a possibility of a rally to ₹7,550 levels. On the way up, the stock may face resistance around ₹6,730 and ₹7,230 levels. 

Max Healthcare

Current Price: ₹1,221  Likely Target: ₹1,470 / ₹1,055  Upside Potential: 20.4%  Downside Risk: 13.6%  Support: ₹1,191; ₹1,135  Resistance: ₹1,290; ₹1,330; ₹1,405  Max Healthcare stock is seen seeking support at the super trend line, which coincides with the 20-Week Moving Average around ₹1,195 levels; below which near support for the stock exists at ₹1,191 - the 100-DMA. The stock has been trading above the trend line support and the 100-DMA since mid-March 2025. 
 
    The bias at the counter is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as these support levels are held. On the upside, the stock needs to break above ₹1,290 - ₹1,330 resistance zone for fresh gains to emerge. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹1,470, with interim resistance likely around ₹1,405.  On the flip side, in case, the support at ₹1,191 gets violated, the stock can extend the fall towards ₹1,055 levels, with interim support likely around ₹1,135 and ₹1,110 levels. 

Hero MotoCorp

Current Price: ₹5,047  Likely Target: ₹5,550  Upside Potential: 10%  Support: ₹4,980; ₹4,900; ₹4,550  Resistance: ₹5,240  Hero MotoCorp is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long as the stock holds above ₹4,980 - ₹4,900 levels. Below which, the stock may dip towards ₹4,550 levels. On the upside, the stock seems on course to test ₹5,550 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹5,240 levels. 
 
 

IndusInd Bank

Current Price: ₹767  Likely Target: ₹650  Downside Risk: 15.3%  Support: ₹747; ₹690  Resistance: ₹810  IndusInd Bank stock continues to languish below key moving averages across time-frames; thus painting a likely bearish bias at the counter. The near-term trend is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock quotes below ₹810. On the downside, the stock has near support at ₹748; break and sustained trade below the same can drag the stock back to ₹650-odd levels, with interim support likely around ₹690. 
 
   

Topics :Market technicalsstock market tradingInterGlobe stockIndiGoMax HealthcareHero MotoCorpIndusInd BankStocks to buyStocks to avoidTrading strategiesstock market betsNifty 50technical charts

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

