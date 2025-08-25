Nifty 50 rejig: How to trade IndiGo, Max Healthcare, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank stocks?
InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)Current Price: ₹6,079 Likely Target: ₹7,550 Upside Potential: 24.2% Support: ₹5,900; ₹5,740 Resistance: ₹6,250; ₹6,730; ₹7,230 IndiGo remains favourably placed on the technical charts across time-frames. The near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain positive as long as IndiGo trades above ₹5,740 levels, with interim support expected around its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) at ₹5,900 levels.
Max HealthcareCurrent Price: ₹1,221 Likely Target: ₹1,470 / ₹1,055 Upside Potential: 20.4% Downside Risk: 13.6% Support: ₹1,191; ₹1,135 Resistance: ₹1,290; ₹1,330; ₹1,405 Max Healthcare stock is seen seeking support at the super trend line, which coincides with the 20-Week Moving Average around ₹1,195 levels; below which near support for the stock exists at ₹1,191 - the 100-DMA. The stock has been trading above the trend line support and the 100-DMA since mid-March 2025.
Hero MotoCorpCurrent Price: ₹5,047 Likely Target: ₹5,550 Upside Potential: 10% Support: ₹4,980; ₹4,900; ₹4,550 Resistance: ₹5,240 Hero MotoCorp is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long as the stock holds above ₹4,980 - ₹4,900 levels. Below which, the stock may dip towards ₹4,550 levels. On the upside, the stock seems on course to test ₹5,550 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹5,240 levels.
IndusInd BankCurrent Price: ₹767 Likely Target: ₹650 Downside Risk: 15.3% Support: ₹747; ₹690 Resistance: ₹810 IndusInd Bank stock continues to languish below key moving averages across time-frames; thus painting a likely bearish bias at the counter. The near-term trend is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock quotes below ₹810. On the downside, the stock has near support at ₹748; break and sustained trade below the same can drag the stock back to ₹650-odd levels, with interim support likely around ₹690.
