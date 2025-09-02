Smallcap stock rises 3% as board to consider stock split on Sept 4

Rolex Rings shares rose 3.1 per cent on Tuesday and registered an intra-day high at ₹1,429.15 per share on BSE. At 11:00 AM, Rolex Rings' share price was trading 1.54 per cent higher at ₹1,407 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.43 per cent at 80,709.18.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹3,839.76 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹2,788.95 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹1,170.

In one year, Rolex Rings shares have lost 43.5 per cent, as compared to Sensex’s decline of 2.6 per cent.

Why were Rolex Rings shares in demand?

The northward movement in the stock came after the company announced that its board will consider a stock split in a meeting scheduled on Thursday, September 4, 2025.

“We would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 4, 2025, to consider the proposal of sub-division of face value of equity shares of the company, subject to approval of members of the company,” the filing read. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates The details of the stock split will be disclosed after the meeting. What is a stock split? A stock split is a corporate action where a company increases the number of its outstanding shares by dividing each existing share into multiple shares. While the number of shares increases, the total market value of the company remains the same, and thus the value of each individual share decreases proportionally.