Stocks to Watch today: Ceat, BEL, United Breweries, UPL, IGL, NMDC

Stocks to Watch Today, Tuesday, September 02, 2025: Domestic equity markets are set for a muted start on Tuesday, as traders are caught between strong economic growth and the potential impact of trade jitters.

The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was down 4 points at 24,744 as of 7:50 AM.

Stock markets in Asia were mixed in early trading, with benchmarks in Japan and South Korea rebounding from Monday’s losses. The MSCI AC Asia Pacific index was up 0.26 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE The equity market on Wall Street was closed on Monday in observance of Labour Day. With job data, inflation print and the Federal Reserve’s rate, US equity traders will face a key test this month.

Meanwhile, gold prices surged past $3,500 to an all-time high, extending gains to a sixth day, their longest winning streak since April 2024. Back home, on Monday, the BSE Sensex settled 554.84 points or 0.70 per cent higher at 80,364.49, while the Nifty50 rose 198.20 points or 0.81 per cent to end at 24,625.05. Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today's session: Ceat: The tyre maker acquired Michelin Group's CAMSO Construction Compact Line business, including its Midigama and Kotugoda plants in Sri Lanka. The deal gives CEAT global ownership of the CAMSO brand, permanently after a three-year licensing period, marking a key step in its global Off-Highway Tyres growth strategy.

Bharat Electronics: The Navratna Defence PSU secured additional orders worth ₹644 crore since its last disclosure on July 30, 2025, for fire control systems, navigation systems, communication equipment, seekers, jammers, simulators, and electronic voting machines. United Breweries: The company has begun producing its flagship Kingfisher brand at the newly leased Ilios Brewery in East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh. The facility adds 4.5 lakh cases monthly capacity, complementing the 12 lakh case capacity in the Srikakulam unit. UPL: The company's step-down subsidiary, UPL Global Ltd. (UK), has entered into a share subscription agreement to acquire a 49 per cent stake in Thailand-based Grow Chemical Co. Ltd.

Indraprastha Gas: The firm signed a joint venture agreement with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. to set up a solar power project in Rajasthan. IGL will hold 74 per cent and RVUNL 26 per cent, with a six-member board comprising four IGL and two RVUNL nominees. NMDC: The company reported iron ore production of 3.37 million tonnes (Mt) and sales of 3.39 Mt in August 2025, up from 3.07 Mt and 3.14 Mt last year. Cumulative production stood at 18.45 Mt and sales at 18.37 Mt for April-August 2025, higher than last year.

BLS International: The company's subsidiary, BLS International FZE, has subscribed to 100 per cent share capital of Consular Outsourcing Services Kenya Limited. Following the subscription, the Kenyan entity will become a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the company. HFCL: The company signed a share purchase agreement with Trinity Tech Solutions to sell its entire 15.19 per cent stake in Nivetti Systems Pvt. Ltd. The stake, comprising 2,17,594 equity shares, will be sold in tranches for ₹52.51 crore. NTPC Green Energy: The renewable energy producer informed the exchange that 25 Megawatt (Mw) of its 150 Mw solar project at Bhuj, Gujarat, under Ayana Renewable Power Four Pvt. Ltd., will commence commercial operations effective September 3, 2025. Ayana is a subsidiary of ONGC NTPC Green Pvt. Ltd.