Smallcap stocks unlikely to enter the bear market soon, shows data

Both of these appear unlikely now, given the recent gross domestic product (GDP) upgrades for India and benign interest rate outlook,” said ISec strategists Vinod Karki and Niraj Karnani, in a note. Amid the turmoil in the smallcap space, ISec believes stocks with high earnings yield and price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio would offer better margin of safety.
The brokerage has screened stocks with EY of more than 5 per cent and PEG of less than 1.5 times. It has shortlisted close to three dozen stocks that meet these parameters. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Shyam Metalics, Karur Vysya Bank, Mahanagar Gas and Gulf Oil Lubricants are some of the top picks based on this screener.