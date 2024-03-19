Home / Markets / News / Smallcap stocks unlikely to enter the bear market soon, shows data

Smallcap stocks unlikely to enter the bear market soon, shows data

Amid the turmoil in the smallcap space, ISec believes stocks with high earnings yield and price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio would offer better margin of safety

Photo: Bloomberg
Samie Modak
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 10:48 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Nifty Smallcap 100 index has declined 12.6 per cent from its peak in February. A fall of more than 20 per cent is seen as a bear phase. However, ICICI Securities (ISec) analysts don’t expect the correction to deepen much. 
 
“Empirical evidence indicates that the trigger for bear markets within smallcaps has historically emanated from being in a high valuation zone, followed by a slump in economic growth or ‘monetary tightening cycle.’

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Both of these appear unlikely now, given the recent gross domestic product (GDP) upgrades for India and benign interest rate outlook,” said ISec strategists Vinod Karki and Niraj Karnani, in a note. Amid the turmoil in the smallcap space, ISec believes stocks with high earnings yield and price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio would offer better margin of safety. 
 
The PEG ratio takes into account valuation of a company in relation to its earnings growth. It is calculated by dividing P/E by projected 12-month forward earnings forecasts. Earnings yield (EY) is calculated by dividing earnings per share with the latest stock price.

The brokerage has screened stocks with EY of more than 5 per cent and PEG of less than 1.5 times. It has shortlisted close to three dozen stocks that meet these parameters. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Shyam Metalics, Karur Vysya Bank, Mahanagar Gas and Gulf Oil Lubricants are some of the top picks based on this screener.


Also Read

S&P Global hikes India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 40 bps to 6.4%

Q2 GDP numbers show resilience and strength of Indian economy: PM Modi

India's GDP grew 7.6% in Jul-Sep quarter, higher than RBI MPC projection

Debt funds steal the show in Feb 2024, liquid funds get maximum inflows

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Yield on state government securities rises on record supply, shows data

Debt fund managers go bullish on G-Sec after global index inclusion

Valuation concerns likely to limit gains for The Phoenix Mills stock

IPO disclosures in AV format; SCI's demerged entity makes debut, and more

Bajaj Finance rises 2% in weak market; BNP Paribas sees up to 35% upside

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SmallcapNiftyGDPstocksstock market trading

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story