Valuation concerns likely to limit gains for The Phoenix Mills stock

From its highs last month, the stock of mall developer and commercial real estate major, The Phoenix Mills, is down about 9 per cent. Though the company reported a steady performance in the December quarter, some brokerages had downgraded the stock citing valuation concerns. From the start of the year, the stock had surged about 30 per cent to its February highs before giving up a third of its gains. It is currently trading at Rs 2,647 a share.

Revenue performance in the December quarter for the company was better than estimates, led by the addition of four new malls and an incremental improvement of 4 million square feet. Sales at Rs 986 crore were up 44 per cent over the year-ago quarter and 13 per cent on a sequential basis.







Consumption across its malls too saw an increase by 25 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,300 crore and was boosted by the start of the new malls. On a like-for-like basis, growth was up 5 per cent. The company expects to end the year with a consumption of Rs 11,300 crore to Rs 11,500 crore and anticipates this number to grow at an annual rate of 15 per cent over the next five years.

Rental income from the retail segment came in at Rs 448 crore, which was 33 per cent more than a year ago, while it was up 14 per cent sequentially. Operating profit for this segment was similar to the top line, growing at 32 per cent to Rs 435 crore. If new malls are to be excluded, annual rental income and operating profit growth would have been 5 per cent.



The commercial/office unit too reported steady growth, with income at Rs 50 crore, up 17 per cent year-on-year. Margins for the segment at 57 per cent were up 400 basis points year-on-year. The company is witnessing robust leasing addition, with year-to-date leasing at 0.48 million square feet as compared to 0.43 million square feet in FY23. It expects office assets in Hebbal (Bengaluru), Chennai, Wakad (Pune), and Whitefield (Bengaluru) to become operational over the next three years, with 1.2–1.8 million square feet of space expected to become operational over the next year.

Motilal Oswal Research believes that the rental income for its office portfolio will rise at an annual rate of 57 per cent to Rs 400 crore through FY26. In the hotel segment, the occupancy in St. Regis Mumbai and Agra hotels were healthy, while room rates increased by 23 per cent and 10 per cent respectively over the year-ago quarter.



The company delivered strong revenue growth, led by a better-than-expected performance in the retail segment, said Motilal Oswal Research. It has revisited its rental and occupancy assumptions, leading to a marginal increase in FY24 net profit. Pritesh Sheth and Sourabh Gilda of the brokerage say that the company’s growth trajectory remains intact, but the current valuations indicate that near-term growth is priced in.

JM Financial Research, too, highlighted in its report last month that the stock run-up adequately captures the strong earnings trajectory led by the best-in-class portfolio, scale-up of new retail assets, and significant expansion of the office portfolio. Sumit Kumar of the brokerage had downgraded the stock to hold from buy with a revised target price of Rs 2,510.