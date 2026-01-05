Sobha shares rise to 1-month high on highest-ever quarterly sales in Q3

Sobha share price today: Sobha share price jumped to the highest level in over a month on Monday after reporting a stellar performance during the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26).

Sobha share price advanced as much as 5.25 per cent to ₹1,568.90, the highest level since November 27, 2025, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The counter witnessed 0.9 million shares changing hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) till the time of writing this report. The scrip was trading 3.78 per cent higher at ₹1,558.40 as of 11:11 AM, as compared to a 0.10 per cent advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

Why did Sobha share price rise today? Sobha share price advanced on Monday as the company reported the highest-ever quarterly sales during the October to December (Q3FY26) quarter. The sales value of real estate grew 52.3 per cent on year to ₹2,115 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2026, Sobha said in an exchange filing. Over the second quarter, Sobha clocked a real-estate sales value growth of 11.2 per cent, the company said. Sobha share of sales value eas also recorded the highest-ever share at ₹1,817.9 crore or 85.9 per cent during the third quarter. The growth results in a new sales area of 1.37 million square feet, with an average price realisation of ₹15,436 per square feet.