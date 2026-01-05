Sobha shares rise to 1-month high on highest-ever quarterly sales in Q3

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 11:53 AM IST
Sobha share price today: Sobha share price jumped to the highest level in over a month on Monday after reporting a stellar performance during the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26).
Sobha share price advanced as much as 5.25 per cent to ₹1,568.90, the highest level since November 27, 2025, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The counter witnessed 0.9 million shares changing hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) till the time of writing this report. The scrip was trading 3.78 per cent higher at ₹1,558.40 as of 11:11 AM, as compared to a 0.10 per cent advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
Why did Sobha share price rise today?
Sobha share price advanced on Monday as the company reported the highest-ever quarterly sales during the October to December (Q3FY26) quarter. The sales value of real estate grew 52.3 per cent on year to ₹2,115 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2026, Sobha said in an exchange filing.
Over the second quarter, Sobha clocked a real-estate sales value growth of 11.2 per cent, the company said.
Sobha share of sales value eas also recorded the highest-ever share at ₹1,817.9 crore or 85.9 per cent during the third quarter. The growth results in a new sales area of 1.37 million square feet, with an average price realisation of ₹15,436 per square feet.
Bengaluru market recorded a growth of 51.0 per cent on year in the third quarter, which is the highest ever quarterly sales growth. The market contributed 71.5 per cent to overall value, while adding ₹1,512 crore with a new sales area of 1.02 million square feet, Sobha said in the exchange filing.
Meanwhile, the National Capital Region (NCR) contributed ₹349 crore with the successful launch of Sobha Strada, a service apartment project located in Sector 106, Gurgaon.
Kerala region delivered a growth of 18.03 per cent Y-o-Y growth in the third quarter and added ₹154 crore.
Sobha achieved a sales value of ₹6,097 crore, with a new sales area of 4.21 million square feet during the first nine months of the financial year 2026.
In the third quarter, Sobha launched three new projects across three cities with a saleable area of 932,171 square feet. The cumulative new launches for nine months of the financial year 2026 is now at 2.58 million square feet, the company said in the exchange filing.
During the third quarter, Sobha launched its first project, Sobha Inizio, in Mumbai to mark an entry into a new market, according to the exchange filing. The real-estate company now conducts business in 13 Indian cities. In South Bengaluru, Sobha launched a luxory project, South Magnus, apart from Sobha Strada in Gurgaon and Sobha Inizio in Mumbai.