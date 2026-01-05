Nifty IT index declines 2.5% as sector braces for subdued Q3 growth

As per reports, IT companies are projected to report subdued growth in the third quarter of FY26, as ongoing pressure on discretionary spending continues to impact the sector and create an uncertain demand environment. Many companies are likely to focus on cost-cutting measures and efficiency-driven programmes to sustain growth into the latter half of FY26.

By 10:08 AM on Monday, the NIFTY IT index was trading at 37,441, down by 2.29 per cent. Meanwhile, the broader NIFTY 50 index stood at 26,317.45, down by a marginal 0.04 per cent or 11.10 points.

The October to December quarter is typically weak due to holidays and furloughs in key markets like the US and Europe. As such, this earnings season, analysts believe, will be closely monitored for management commentary on artificial intelligence (AI), especially to gauge whether AI-led demand is translating into meaningful deal momentum and better revenue visibility.

Bloomberg estimates suggest that the top six IT services firms may experience sequential revenue growth in the range of 1 per cent to 4 per cent. However, year-on-year growth may see a modest improvement.

Furloughs, lower utilisation to impact revenue growth

According to Elara Capital, revenue for most IT services companies within its coverage universe is expected to be impacted by furloughs and lower utilisation in Q3FY26. Furlough levels are expected to remain in line with previous quarters. However, the brokerage expects deal momentum to persist as clients continue to invest in next-generation technologies such as cloud transformation, data analytics, and AI.

Elara also noted that clarity on growth for FY27 may come with the CY26 budgets, but they are not expected to show any substantial increases. "Attrition levels may rise due to talent migration to GCCs, and furloughs and wage hikes are likely to pressure margins for most companies," Elara said.