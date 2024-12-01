PE investment hits $30.89 bn, up 22.7%; IPO exits take spotlight in 2024

Private equity activity in India between January and November 2024 reached a total value of $30.89 billion across 1,022 deals, reflecting a 22.7 per cent increase in value and an 18.4 per cent rise in deal count compared to $25.17 billion across 863 deals during the same period in 2023.

Notable large deals during the period include Walton Street India Investment Advisors at $1.5 billion and KiranaKart Technologies at $1.35 billion. Experts note that 2024 witnessed a plateau in deal-making while the industry advanced in leveraging public markets for exits.

“2024 is the year in which exits to IPOs became mainstream for the Indian private equity industry,” said Gopal Jain, managing partner of Gaja Capital. He highlighted that these exits were not limited to minority stakes but extended to control positions.

Gaurav Sharma, head of India investment business at Investcorp, emphasised the importance of exits for investor confidence. “It is a very good sign for private equity in India because exits have always been a concern for limited partners (LPs) when they look at private equity investing in India. The record numbers for exits that happened in 2024 bode extremely well for private equity as an asset class in India,” he said.

Indian private equity is undergoing a significant shift, with domestic capital gaining traction. “Private equity is no longer about how foreign investors look at India. Increasingly, it is an Indian product, and the capital being invested through private equity is Indian capital,” Jain said.

Despite this, global macroeconomic conditions continue to influence the sector. “If you're a foreign fund, geopolitics and developments in the US have a huge impact because much of the capital invested in India comes from there,” said Vivek Soni, Private Equity Leader, EY India.

Challenges remain, particularly for late-stage startups, as the funding winter persists. “Funding winter is not there if you are a profitable company looking to grow and need capital, but if you are a business that has been losing money, is cash flow negative, and lacks clear visibility to turn positive, that funding winter remains,” said Sharma. Soni noted that while “the winter is becoming slightly warmer, it’s still there,” adding that the bid-ask spread in valuations is slowing deal closures.

Profitability has become a renewed focus among startups and private equity-backed companies. “Many entrepreneurs have spent the last two or three years finding a greater balance between revenues and profits,” Jain observed, rejecting the notion of a ‘funding winter.’

LeapFrog Investments, an impact-focused private equity firm, highlighted India’s growing importance in its portfolio. “India is our largest market. About a third of our capital gets deployed in India,” said Pranav Kumar, a partner at LeapFrog. He pointed to the country’s favourable demographics, underpenetrated financial and healthcare sectors, and the government’s digital public infrastructure as key enablers for growth.

The private equity sector’s focus remains on core themes such as financial services, healthcare, and technology. “India has a lot of potential. It’s not a five-year story; it’s hopefully a 25-year story,” said Kumar. With an average ticket size of $30-$50 million per deal and four investments in 2024, the firm expects a similar pace next year.

Industry experts are cautiously optimistic about 2025. With steady economic growth and a stable government, India remains a top emerging market destination. “We invest in multiple countries, but India is near the top for many investors, owing to factors like growth, talent, digital public infrastructure, and the depth of capital markets,” said Kumar, adding that for businesses with solid fundamentals, “there is enough dry powder out there” for capital deployment.

Soni added that geopolitical uncertainties, particularly around US policy under a new administration, could shape investor sentiment. “Despite all uncertainties in the last two years, we were able to clock $50-55 billion. There is no reason why in 2025 we should not do 15 to 20 per cent better in total investment activity,” he said.

Sharma forecasted an uptick in buyouts and continuation vehicles (CVs) as the sector matures further. “We will see more secondary deals, more IPOs from private equity, and more CVs as people figure out exits,” he noted.