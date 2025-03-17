Solarium Green zooms 9% on signing MoUs with Citizen Solar, Navitas Solar

Solarium Green share price: Shares of Solarium Green were buzzing in trade on Monday, March 17, 2025, as the scrip jumped as much as 9.17 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 248 per share.

The rally in Solarium Green share price was sparked after it inked two memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with Citizen Solar Private Limited and Navitas Solar Private Limited, both the companies are suppliers of solar panels.

Solarium Green, via an exchange filing said, “We would like to inform you that Solarium Green Energy Limited has entered into two Memorandum of Understanding (MOU’s) with Citizen Solar Private Limited & with Navitas Solar Private Limited, both dated March 15, 2025, both are amongst prominent suppliers of solar panels.”

Under the terms of the Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs), Citizen Solar Private Limited will supply a total of 53.70 Megawatts of solar panels between March 2025 and September 2025. This MoU shall be effective from the date of signing and shall remain in force until September 30, 2025 or until terminated by either party with 60 days written notice, Solarium Green said.

In parallel, Navitas Solar Private Limited will provide an additional 24.70 Megawatts of solar PV modules by December 2025. Together, these agreements will ensure the delivery of 78.40 Megawatts of solar panels to Solarium Green Energy Limited. This order is expected by the end of December 2025.

According to Solarium Green, these MoUs are a crucial step in securing the timely availability of solar panels for both ongoing orders and those for which a Letter of Award (LOA) has already been received but execution is yet to begin.

Moreover, they will help meet the anticipated demand from tenders we’ve bid on, for which results are still pending, and support the execution of new residential segment orders generated on a regular basis.

Also, the collaboration will enable the company to efficiently execute our projects and uphold our commitment to delivering high-quality solar energy solutions to our customers on schedule.

Solarium Green IPO listing

Solarium Green marked its debut on the BSE SME IPO index on February 13. The stock opened the session at Rs 202 apiece, up 5.8 per cent from its issue price of Rs 191 per share.

About Solarium Green

Solarium Green Energy offers comprehensive turnkey solar solutions, encompassing design, engineering, procurement, supply, construction, erection, testing, commissioning, and the integration of associated transmission systems.

The company also provides full operation and maintenance (O&M) services for solar power plants. Solarium Green Energy caters to a diverse range of projects, including residential rooftop installations, commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop and ground-mounted systems, as well as government projects.

Beyond turnkey services, Solarium Green Energy is also engaged in the sale of solar products, such as solar PV modules, PV inverters, availability-based tariff (ABT) meters, and other solar-related equipment.

The market capitalisation of Solarium Green is Rs 510.82 crore, according to BSE.