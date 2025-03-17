Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggest Bull Call Spread on Nifty50

Recommended Strategy:

Strategy: Nifty Bull Call Spread

Expiry: 20 March 2025

Strike Prices: Buy 22400CE & Sell 22650CE

Net Premium Outflow: ~98

Stop Loss: 50

Target: 200

Rationale:

- Consolidation Phase: After rebounding from recent lows, Nifty has been consolidating this week, preparing for the next leg up.

- Key Levels: Nifty bottomed at 21,964.60 (4th March) and has retraced to 22,676, aligning with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 23,807 – 21,964 decline, making 22,670 a key resistance.

- Market Sentiment: Midcaps, which were deeply oversold, have begun recovering, improving overall sentiment.

- Outlook: Support at 22,300 minimizes the chances of a sustained decline. A move above 22,550 is expected to push Nifty towards 22,650 – 22,700 in the coming week. (Disclaimer: Sahaj Agrawal, Senior Vice President, Head of Derivatives Research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)