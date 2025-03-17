Monday, March 17, 2025 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Strides Pharma gains 3% as Singapore arm acquires 100% stake in Amexel Pte

Strides Pharma gains 3% as Singapore arm acquires 100% stake in Amexel Pte

Amexel is a company incorporated under the laws of Singapore on March 22, 2023 and is yet to commence its operations

pharma medicine drugs

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Strides Pharma shares gained 2.8 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 603 per share in Tuesday's trade. The buying interest sparked after the company arm Strides Pharma Global proposed to acquire 100 per cent stake in Amexel Pte. Ltd., Singapore.
 
Around 10:30 AM, Strides Pharma share price was up 2.23 per cent at Rs 599.10 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.43 per cent at 74,145.46. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 5,521.47 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 804.12 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 329.76 per share. 
 
 
"It is proposed to acquire 100 per cent stake in Amexel Pte. Ltd., Singapore, which will be utilised as the entity for the above business platform," the filing read
 
The acquisition was proposed after Strides Pharma Global Pte. Limited, a subsidiary of the company in Singapore, proposed to create a platform that shall foster introductions, collaborations, procurement and business engagement between pharmaceutical manufacturers and suppliers of India, China, and other Southeast-Asian countries.   ALSO READ: SpiceJet shares fly 7% as promoter to infuse Rs 294 crore in company
 
Amexel is a company incorporated under the laws of Singapore on March 22, 2023 and is yet to commence its operations. 

Also Read

pharma, medicine, drugs

Strides Pharma rises 4% after NCLT nods creation of OneSource

Strides Pharma

Strides Pharma Q2 results: Net profit at Rs 93.7 cr, revenue up 20%

Strides Pharma

Strides Pharma CDMO arm gets Rs 801 cr from investors in pre-listing round

Trade, China-US, import, export, shipping

US-EU tariff war risks $9.5 trn of business: American Chamber of Commerce

stock market trading

Mobikwik, IKS, Ola, Hexaware from IPO index tank up to 15%, record new lows

 
Strides Pharma (Strides Pharma Science Limited) is a global pharmaceutical company based in India, specializing in the development, manufacture, and distribution of generic medicines, including injectables, oral solids, and specialty products. It has a significant global presence, with operations in over 100 countries, including strong markets in the US, Europe, and Australia. 
 
The company’s product portfolio includes anti-retrovirals, oncology drugs, antibiotics, and other therapeutic areas, with a focus on high-value injectables. Strides Pharma operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across India and abroad, many of which are FDA-approved. It has made strategic acquisitions, such as the purchase of Agila Specialties, to expand its capabilities in injectables.   ALSO READ: Maharashtra Seamless rises 2% on Rs 298-cr deal win; check key details here
 
The company places a strong emphasis on R&D to develop complex generics and specialty drugs. Despite facing challenges in the competitive pharmaceutical sector, Strides Pharma continues to grow by diversifying its offerings and investing in emerging markets.
 
In the past one year, Strides Pharma shares have gained 53 per cent against Sensex's rise of 1.4 per cent. 

More From This Section

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

What triggered 7% rally in GR Infraprojects shares today? Find out here!

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Tejas Networks shares jump 4% on Rs 123 crore PLI incentive for FY24

SpiceJet

SpiceJet shares fly 7% as promoter to infuse Rs 294 crore in company

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Nifty makes higher high after 5 weeks; Sensex to gain strength above 74,550

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Maharashtra Seamless rises 2% on Rs 298-cr deal win; check key details here

Topics : Strides Pharma Buzzing stocks stock market trading MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Indian stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListSensex TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather Forecast TodayAmit Shah West Bengal VisitStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon