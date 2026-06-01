Solid Q4 results, dividend announcement lift Olectra Greentech shares by 9%

Shares of Olectra Greentech were in high demand during the week's first trading session on Monday, June 1, after the electric vehicle maker announced its financial results for the quarter (Q4) and financial year ended March 31, 2026. Investor sentiment was further boosted by the company's announcement of a dividend for shareholders.

Olectra Greentech's share price climbed as much as 9.27 per cent to hit an intra-day high of ₹1289.5 per share on the NSE on Monday.

Although the stock pared some gains, it continued to witness strong buying interest from investors. At 02:29 PM on Monday, the counter was seen trading at ₹1,244.70 per share, up 5.48 per cent from its previous close of ₹1,180 per share on the NSE. At the same time, the benchmark Nifty50 index was quoted at 23,392, down 155 points, or 0.66 per cent.

So far during today's trading session, a combined total of nearly 3.1 million equity shares of the electric vehicle maker, worth approximately ₹392 crore, changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹10,218.23 crore on the NSE as of June 1, 2026. Olectra Greentech Q4FY26 results The company reported a more than two-fold increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹50.60 crore in the March quarter of FY26 , compared with ₹24.31 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to an exchange filing submitted by Olectra Greentech. The electric vehicle maker's revenue from operations for the January-March period stood at ₹635.21 crore, compared with ₹437.96 crore in Q4FY25, registering a year-on-year growth of 45 per cent.

For FY26, Olectra Greentech's PAT rose 29 per cent to ₹179.53 crore from ₹139.21 crore in the previous year, supported by disciplined execution. Revenue for the financial year stood at ₹2,312.17 crore, up 28 per cent from ₹1,801.90 crore, the company said. During the year, the company delivered 1,280 electric vehicles, a 32 per cent increase compared with 972 units in FY25, Olectra Greentech said. Commenting on the results, Mahesh Babu, managing director of Olectra Greentech, said, "Olectra's performance reflects our continued focus on sustained and profitable growth across both our mobility and energy businesses. Delivering 28 per cent revenue growth, supported by strong profitability, reinforces the strength of our fundamentals and sets a strong foundation for our next phase of growth."