Sona BLW shares fall 8% after Chairman Sunjay Kapur passes away at 53

Sona BLW Precision Forgings share price sank 7.7 per cent in trade on Friday, June 13, 2025, logging an intraday low at ₹471.55 per share on BSE. The selling pressure on the counter came after Chairman and Non-Executive Director, Sunjay Kapur, passed away.

"With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our esteemed Chairman and Non-Executive Director, Sunjay Kapur, on June 12, 2025, in England, United Kingdom," Sona BLW's filing read.

The filing added: We assure our customers, business partners, employees, and shareholders that our operations and prospects remain unchanged as we honor his legacy. We are committed to upholding his legacy by advancing our mission and the values he instilled in Sona Comstar.

At 10:12 AM, Sona BLW shares were trading 1.56 per cent lower at ₹502.95 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.03 per cent at 80,853. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹31,272.41 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹767.8 per share and 52-week low was at ₹379.8 per share. Who was Sunjay Kapur? Sunjay Kapur, chairman of auto components major Sona Comstar and a prominent figure in India’s automotive sector, died at the age of 53. He reportedly suffered a heart attack during a polo match in England. ALSO READ: Jainik Power & Cables IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date Reports suggested that Kapur may have suffered a cardiac arrest after accidentally swallowing a bee while playing. Sunjay Kapur was previously married to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor.