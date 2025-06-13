Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-down start; Asian markets falls amid Israel-Iran tensions
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Friday, June 13, 2025: Around 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 226 points lower at 24,711, indicating a gap-down start for the bourses.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Friday, June 13, 2025: Benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to be guided by better-than expected May inflation data, Israel’s strike on Iran, softer US economic data, institutional flows, along with mixed global cues on the final trading day of the week.
That said, around 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 226 points lower at 24,711, indicating a gap-down start for the bourses.
India’s retail inflation eased to 2.82 per cent in May, down from 3.16 per cent in April, marking its lowest level since February 2019, when it stood at 2.57 per cent. The decline was driven by a favourable base effect, a sharp drop in vegetable prices, and the steepest fall in pulses prices in over six years—creating more space for the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to maintain its current policy stance.
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Friday as reports of an Israeli military strike on Iran weighed on investor sentiment, even as Wall Street closed higher on encouraging US economic data.
Israel launched a preemptive strike on Iran early Friday, Defense Minister Israel Katz said, following US President Trump's warning of a possible Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear sites. Katz added that a missile and drone retaliation from Iran is expected soon. A state of emergency has been declared.
Given that, Nikkei dropped 1.16 per cent, and the Topix fell a little over 1 per cent. The Kospi declined 0.67 per cent, while ASX 200 slipped 0.17 per cent.
US stock futures edged lower in early trade, but key indexes are set to end the week in positive territory. May producer prices in the US rose just 0.1 per cent—below the 0.2 per cent forecast—boosting market confidence after a similarly soft consumer inflation report earlier this week. The data supported a drop in bond yields and lifted equities.
Overnight, Wall Street saw broad gains. The S&P 500 climbed 0.38 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.24 per cent, while the Dow Jones gained 0.24 per cent.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹3,831.42 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth ₹9,393.85 crore on June 12.
IPO today
Oswal Pumps IPO (Mainline), which is set to open for subscription today, has raised ₹416.20 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. Aten Papers & Foam IPO (SME) will also open for subscription.
Moreover, Monolithisch India IPO (SME) will enter Day 2, while Jainik Power and Cables IPO (SME) will see its allotment.
Commodity corner
Gold prices climbed to a one-week high on Thursday, supported by escalating Middle East tensions and softer US economic data, which strengthened expectations of a potential Federal Reserve rate cut. Spot gold rose 1.1 per cent to $3,387.99 an ounce, while US gold futures surged 2.0 per cent to $3,410.70.
Crude oil prices also soared, rallying over 5 per cent after Israel launched airstrikes against Iran. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude jumped 5.79 per cent to $72.04 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude advanced 5.58 per cent to $73.23.
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Electric two-wheeler firms begin test rides for light rare earth magnets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Leading electric two-wheeler (e2W) companies in India have started testing the use of light rare earth magnets on their existing models to get over the immediate supply squeeze imposed by China through an export control order from April 1, which could lead to production closure. These companies currently use medium and heavy rare earth magnets, which they used to import from China, on their vehicles.
Many of these e2W companies are hopeful of rolling out their vehicles powered by light rare earth magnets in the next three-four months.
Light rare earths have a lower atomic weight and are found in abundance across the world compared to heavy rare earths, which have a higher atomic weight and are found in limited quantities in limited locations. READ MORE
7:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI skips 14-day main liquidity operation for third fortnight in a row
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has opted not to conduct its planned 14-day main liquidity operation on Friday, 13 June 2025, after evaluating the prevailing and anticipated liquidity landscape.
“On a review of the current and evolving liquidity conditions, it has been decided not to conduct the 14-day main operation on Friday, June 13, 2025, for the upcoming fortnight,” the central bank said on Thursday.
This is the third fortnight in a row the central bank has skipped the operation. Although the system is bracing for sizable tax-related outflows—around ₹3 trillion–₹3.5 trillion from advance tax payments and GST obligations between 13 and 20 June—this pressure is expected to be offset by incoming liquidity. Market participants said that while short-term money market rates may experience some upward movement, they are unlikely to breach the policy repo rate. READ MORE
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: F&O strategy: How to trade Midcp Nifty, Biocon - HDFC Sec's Nandish Shah
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Derivative strategy
Maximum profit: ₹15,960, if Midcp Nifty closes at or below 12,800 on 26 June expiry.
Breakeven point: ₹12,933
Risk reward ratio: 1: 2.0
Approx margin required: ₹31,000
Bear Spread strategy on Midcp Nifty
1) Buy Midcp Nifty (26-June Expiry) 13,000 Put at ₹174 and simultaneously sell 12,800 Put at ₹107
Lot size: 120
Cost of the strategy: ₹67 (₹8,040 per strategy)
Maximum profit: ₹15,960, if Midcp Nifty closes at or below 12,800 on 26 June expiry.
Breakeven point: ₹12,933
Risk reward ratio: 1: 2.0
Approx margin required: ₹31,000
Rationale:
Long unwinding is seen in the Midcp Nifty futures, where we have seen 2 per cent fall in open interest with it falling by 1.5 per cent. READ MORE
7:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's retail inflation hit 75-month low in May as veg prices dipped
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s retail inflation moderated further in May to 2.82 per cent from 3.16 per cent in April, aided by positive base effect, a double-digit dip in vegetables prices and the deepest decline in pulses prices in over six years, thus offering room for the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to maintain status quo in its upcoming reviews.
The last time the Consumer Price Index (CPI) had reported a lower level was in February 2019 — at 2.57 per cent.
Data released by National Statistics Office (NSO) on Thursday showed that while overall food inflation fell to a 43-month low of 0.99 per cent in May from 1.78 per cent in April, this was mainly driven by a 13.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in vegetables prices, and an 8.23 per cent decline for pulses. Spices and meat, which together have a 7.5 per cent weight in the CPI, also saw prices drop 2.82 per cent and 0.39 per cent, respectively. READ MORE
7:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India remains a 'refuge for investors' amid global market jitters: HSBC
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity markets are well-positioned despite global uncertainty, even as concerns persist over elevated valuations and a delayed earnings recovery, according to recent research notes by Standard Chartered and HSBC.
HSBC Research echoed a cautiously optimistic tone, stating that India offers a relative refuge for investors amid global market jitters and trade tensions. The global brokerage noted that both Asia and global emerging market (GEM) funds have started trimming their underweight positions in Indian equities, though global investors remain cautious.
HSBC sees macro tailwinds supporting the market, with a weaker dollar and softer inflation potentially paving the way for sustained foreign inflows in the coming months.
"The central government and Reserve Bank of India are both offering policy support, with government capital expenditure reaching a record high in Q1 2025," HSBC said. READ MORE
7:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: DCM Shriram to acquire Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals for ₹375 crore
Stock Market LIVE Updates: DCM Shriram on Wednesday said its Board of Directors has approved the acquisition of a 100 per cent equity stake in Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals Limited (HSCL) for ₹375 crore.
DCM Shriram plans to pay ₹375 crore in one or more tranches, subject to adjustments in the terms of definitive agreements.
The agreements for the acquisition were approved at the board meeting held on 12 June 2025, and the transaction is expected to be completed by September 2025, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. READ MORE
7:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance Jio widens lead over Vodafone Idea across key telecom circles
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance Jio has become the apparent wireless market leader in India’s populous and telecom-rich circles based on subscriber data as of 30 May 2025, released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) and visualised by data analytics firm Thurro. The data show Jio commanding a significant lead in subscriber count over Vodafone Idea in every overlapping geography, with the gap often exceeding 20 million subscribers in a single state.
In Maharashtra, Jio’s subscriber base stood at 43.80 million, making it the largest circle for the company. In contrast, Vodafone Idea had only 19.28 million subscribers in the same state, a shortfall of 24.52 million. This represents one of the widest gaps between the two operators in any single geography. READ MORE
7:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: InvITs' AUM to triple to ₹21 trillion by FY30, says industry body
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The value of assets under management (AUM) ofIndian Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) is estimated to grow to ₹21 trillion from the current ₹7 trillion, according to the Bharat InvITs Association.
N. S. Venkatesh, chief executive officer of the association, stated that the AUM growth will be led by the asset monetisation strategy of the Indian government and the upcoming projects in the infrastructure space.
The association has estimated the potential InvIT pipeline from the existing infra asset base (excluding existing InvITs AUM) to be ₹2.7 trillion; the balance target monetisation pipeline in the near term from the government’s total target of ₹6 trillion to be ₹2.1 trillion; and the potential InvIT pipeline from planned infrastructure spending during 2024–30 to be ₹16 trillion.
“There’s a huge asset monetisation pipeline at the government level. The majority of those assets will get monetised through InvITs,” Venkatesh added. READ MORE
7:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crash likely to trigger claims up to $150 mn for insurers, reinsurers
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The crash of the Air India plane in Ahmedabad is expected to result in insurance claims of $130 million-150 million, according to industry insiders.
The majority of these claims will likely be borne by global reinsurers because aviation policies are typically structured with primary insurers transferring a significant portion of the risk through reinsurance arrangements.
About 10 per cent of the claims are likely to come on the books of Indian insurers and reinsurers, according to industry observers.
The claims will include three kinds of liabilities: Damage to the aircraft; loss of lives who were aboard the aircraft; including the crew members; and third-party liability because of loss of lives where the aircraft crashed; and cargo liability. READ MORE
7:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Increased fresh order inflows key to the growth of construction companies
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1FY26) saw rise in tenders and orders year-on-year (Y-o-Y) on the low base of election-hit Q1FY25. Tendering grew by 6.4 times Y-o-Y to ₹1.26 trillion in May-25 (up 4 per cent M-o-M) led by hospitals, water & sewerage and power distribution.
However, this was lower than the FY25 monthly average of ₹1.32 trillion.
In key segments such as highways (₹32,500 crore, up 10.6 times Y-o-Y), buildings (₹19,800 crore, up 6.9 times Y-o-Y), railways (₹16,800 crore, up 2.5 times Y-o-Y), improvement was marked but order awards which grew by 2.1 times Y-o-Y to ₹51,100 crore (up 16 per cent M-o-M) in May-25, were still well below the FY25 monthly average of ₹1.05 trillion (FY24 average was ₹73,500 crore). READ MORE
7:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Curbing frauds: Sebi brings more checks for investors via valid UPI handle
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amid rising instances of unregistered entities defrauding investors, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has rolled out a new initiative, with the help of National Payments Council of India (NPCI), under which investors will be able to verify if the entity to which they are transferring money is registered with Sebi or not.
The new “@valid” handle for registered entities will go live from October 1, 2025. Only registered and authentic entities will be able to secure this handle through banks. All registered intermediaries have been mandated to obtain the new UPI IDs. READ MORE
7:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices jump over 7% after Israel launches unilateral airstrikes against Iran
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crude oil futures jumped more than 7% Thursday evening after Israel launched airstrikes against Iran without US support.
US West Texas Intermediate rose $5.22, or 7.67 per cent, to $73.26 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent jumped $5.01, or 7.02 per cent, to $74.23 per barrel.
Israel launched a “targeted military operation” against Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile program, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address. Israel hit Iran’s main enrichment site at Natanz, its leading nuclear scientists, and struck the heart of its ballistic missile program, Netanyahu said.
“This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat,” Netanyahu said.
Source: CNBC
7:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Israel launches 'preemptive strike' on Iran's nuclear sites, confirms IDF
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Israel on Friday (local time) launched a "preemptive strike" on Iran against the latter's nuclear programme, Defence Minister Israel Katz announced.
This comes a day after US President Donald Trump pulled out troops from West Asia and warned that Israel could soon launch a possible strike at Iran's nuclear sites. The operation is dubbed “Nation of Lions", The Times of Israel reported. It further added that Iran had enough enriched uranium to build bombs within days, and it (Israel) needed to act against this "imminent threat". READ MORE
7:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets slide amid Middle East tensions
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets slide amid Middle East tensions
-- Nikkei dropped 1.55 per cent
-- ASX200 slipped 0.31 per cent
-- Kospi tanked 1.36 per cent
-- Nikkei dropped 1.55 per cent
-- ASX200 slipped 0.31 per cent
-- Kospi tanked 1.36 per cent
7:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end higher on Thursday
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end higher on Thursday
-- Dow Jones ended 0.24 per cent higher
-- S&P 500 closed 0.38 per cent higher
-- Nasdaq settled 0.24 per cent higher
-- Dow Jones ended 0.24 per cent higher
-- S&P 500 closed 0.38 per cent higher
-- Nasdaq settled 0.24 per cent higher
First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 7:04 AM IST