Oil-linked stocks tanked in trade on Friday, June 13, 2025, up to 6 per cent after Brent crude oil futures jumped 13 per cent to $78.5 per barrel. The rally in oil prices came after the Israeli military began airstrikes against Iran, targeting nuclear locations to block Tehran from developing atomic weapons, in an operation dubbed 'Rising Lion'.

Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, also declared a state of emergency shortly after the strikes. The head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, was killed in the strikes, according to reports.

Around 9:32 AM, shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs), paint, and tyre fell amid the market rout.

Why did OMCs, paint, and tyre stocks fall after oil prices soared? ALSO READ: Defence stocks HAL, BDL, BEL gain up to 3% in weak market; here's why As crude oil is one of the key raw materials used by OMCs, paint, and tyre companies, higher prices lead to a rise in input costs. For OMCs, it squeezes margins. Paint and tyre makers face costlier raw materials, hurting profits. Investors fear lower earnings, leading to a sell-off. OMC stocks plunge Oil marketing companies' shares fell up to 6 per cent. At the last count, Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) shares were down 3.7 per cent, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) shares 1.96 per cent and Hindustan Petroleum 2.54 per cent. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 1.06 per cent at 80,829.29.

Paint in red Paint stocks fell up to 4 per cent in trade. Asian Paints shares were down 1.16 per cent, Berger Paints 1.88 per cent, Kansai Nerolac shares were down 1.98 per cent, and Akzo Nobel India 0.91 per cent, around the same time. Tyre stocks skid off Tyre-related stocks also took a hit and slipped up to 3 per cent in trade. Last checked, JK Tyre shares were down 2.17 per cent, Balkrishna Industries 0.93 per cent, Ceat 0.62 per cent and MRF 0.48 per cent. Oil upstream companies' shares mixed Conversely, upstream oil companies, involved in the exploration and production (E&P) of oil and natural gas, stocks traded mixed.