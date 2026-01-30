South Indian Bank shares crack 19% as CEO declines reappointment

Shares of South Indian Bank Ltd. tumbled nearly 19 per cent on Friday, the lowest in three months, after its Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) decided not offer himself for reappointment to the position.

South Indian Bank stock fell as much as 18.6 per cent during the day to ₹36.06 per share, the lowest level since October 20, 2025. The stock pared losses to trade 13 per cent lower at ₹38.5 apiece, compared to a 0.63 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:22 AM.

Shares of the company fell for the third straight session and currently trade at 8.9 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 1.3 per cent this year, compared to a 3.5 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. South Indian Bank has a total market capitalisation of ₹10,141.47 crore

Why are South Indian Bank shares down? South Indian Bank's shares fell after the lender's CEO declined to be considered for reappointment following his term's scheduled completion on September 30, 2026. The MD and CEO P R Seshadri has decided to pursue personal interests, the company said in an exchange filing. The bank said it will take necessary steps to identify successor and will aim to complete the appointment process that includes obtaining approval from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and shareholders. South Indian Bank Q3 results recap The bank's consolidated net profit came in at ₹374.48 crore, as compared to ₹342 crore a year ago, up 9.4 per cent. Its pre-provisioning operating profit for the December quarter was up 10 per cent to ₹584.33 crore, as against ₹528.84 crore a year ago.