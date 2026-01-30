These are most overbought, oversold stocks on BSE, NSE ahead of Budget 2026

A technical scan on Nifty 500 stocks reveals that 6 shares were trading in overbought territory based on the RSI parameter, while 66 languished in the oversold zone a day ahead of the Union Budget.

RSI Alert: SBI, ONGC among overbought stocks in Nifty; while ITC, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Cipla and Sun Pharma oversold on charts. (Imaging: Ajaya Mohanty)