Home / Markets / News / South Korea's decision to ban stock short-selling may delay MSCI upgrade

South Korea's decision to ban stock short-selling may delay MSCI upgrade

South Korea is currently classified as an 'emerging market (EM)' alongside India, China and Taiwan in MSCI indices

BS Reporter Mumbai
Premium
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 5:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

South Korea’s move to ban stock short-selling may further delay its quest to bag an ‘upgrade’ to ‘developed market’ status from global index provider MSCI, said analysts.

Starting Monday, South Korea will prohibit stock short-selling until June 2024 to allow its regulators to “actively” improve rules and systems. 

South Korea is currently classified as an ‘emerging market (EM)’ alongside India, China and Taiwan in MSCI indices.

During its review in June, the global index provider maintained the EM status despite reforms undertaken by South Korea to ease access to its market.

Back then, MSCI had said it would reconsider South Korea’s reclassification after consulting clients about how the reform measures taken by the country have helped.

“Such continued regulatory interference is likely to hinder South Korea’s transition from an EM to a developed market (DM) in the MSCI index even in the upcoming August 2024 review,” said a note by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

“If South Korea advances to DM status, India’s weight in EM will increase substantially. However, it’s clear that the government, especially ahead of the elections, can introduce more populist regulations, making it unlikely for MSCI to consider an upgrade in the near term,” the note added.

According to one estimate, India could see $20 billion of inflows from passive trackers if South Korea is moved out of the EM indices.

At the end of October, China had the highest weight of 29.89 per cent in the MSCI EM index, followed by India at 15.88 per cent. Currently, South Korea has the fourth largest weight at 11.78 per cent after Taiwan, which is at 15.07 per cent.

Also Read

MSCI Global Standard index review: Here's how each stock reacted to rejig

MSCI cuts free float in Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas; stocks sink 5%

Satwik-Chirag scale new heights, beat top seeds to win Korea Open title

MSCI maintains status quo on Korea, will study country's reforms

APL Apollo, Tata Motors, Lodha seen getting added to MSCI indices

RBI's unpredictability on NDF market makes lenders wary, say bankers

Zerodha fixes tech glitch, says affected clients can only exit positions

JSW Infra hits new high, freezes at 10% upper circuit on strong Q2 results

Upcoming state elections not much of a worry for markets: Analysts

Steady NIM, credit costs may drive SBI's re-rating in near-term: Analysts

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :South KoreaMSCI EM indexshare marketstock exchangeEmerging market countries

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti Irani

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

Wasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollution

SC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details here

Oil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley

Next Story