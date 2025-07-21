Spunweb Nonwoven makes solid D-Street debut; shares list at 57% premium

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO listing today: Shares of non-woven fabrics manufacturer Shares of non-woven fabrics manufacturer Spunweb Nonwoven made a bumper debut on the NSE SME platform today, July 21, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). The stock listed at ₹151 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹55 or 57.3 per cent over the issue price of ₹96.

Spunweb Nonwoven's IPO listing was above the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, the unlisted shares of Spunweb were trading at around ₹139, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹43 or around 44.8 per cent over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO details Spunweb Nonwoven IPO comprises a fresh issue of 6.35 million equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The public offering was available for subscription from Monday, July 14, to Wednesday, July 16, at a price band of ₹91 to ₹96 per share and a lot size of 1,200 shares. The public issue received an overwhelming response from investors, getting oversubscribed by over 251 times by the end of the subscription period, according to the NSE data. The portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 364.58 times, followed by the retail investors quota at 251.84 times, and the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was booked 165.43 times.