Analysts suggest 'buying' ICICI Bank stock, hike target price on Q1 beat

Brokerages on ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank – the second largest private bank of India – has impressed the Street with its ICICI Bank – the second largest private bank of India – has impressed the Street with its robust Q1 performance , prompting several brokerages to raise their target prices even as they caution about likely near-term pressure on margins.

On the bourses, ICICI Bank share price rose as much as 2.09 per cent to an intraday high of ₹1,456.35 per share on robust Q1 show.

For the April-June quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26), the private sector lender reported a 15.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in standalone net profit to ₹12,768 crore, supported by strong treasury gains and healthy credit growth. Return on assets (RoA) stood at 2.4 per cent, while the net interest margin (NIM), though down 7 basis points (bps) sequentially, remained high at 4.34 per cent. Net interest income (NII) rose 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹21,635 crore, and non-interest income excluding treasury grew nearly 14 per cent to ₹7,264 crore. The bank also benefited from ₹1,241 crore in treasury gains, nearly double the level in the year-ago period.

Brokerages responded positively to the Q1 results. Japan-based brokerage Nomura reiterated its ‘Buy’ call and raised its target price to ₹1,740 from ₹1,690, highlighting the bank’s continued sector-leading performance in profitability, asset quality, and growth. ALSO READ | AU SFB slips 7% after posting Q1 results; brokerages suggest 'Reduce' The brokerage said ICICI’s core pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) came in 6 per cent ahead of estimates, driven by higher-than-expected interest income, fee income, and lower operating expenses. It noted that the bank’s strong showing was further aided by muted credit costs and sustained asset quality, despite an uptick in slippages driven by seasonal agri loans.

Nuvama Institutional Equities also maintained a ‘Buy’ rating while revising its target price upward to ₹1,670. It pointed out that ICICI Bank was the only major bank so far to post a beat on net interest margin despite an industry-wide trend of margin compression. While headline NIM fell 7 bps Q-o-Q, core margin slipped just 4 bps – far better than the 12-15 bps drop the market was bracing for. Nuvama cited ICICI’s superior liability strategy and strong cost discipline as key differentiators and said the beat on core earnings could lead to further re-rating of the stock. Motilal Oswal shared a similar view, lifting its target price to ₹1,670 and reiterating ICICI as its top pick in the banking space. It said ICICI’s performance stood out amid a challenging environment, driven by healthy margins, strong other income, and stable provisions.

While analysts at Motilal Oswal acknowledged that some pressure on margins is expected in the second quarter as loan repricing filters in, the brokerage praised the bank’s ongoing investment in digital platforms and its ability to consistently manage costs and improve efficiency. ALSO READ | Reliance shares slip 2% as Q1 misses estimates; more selling ahead? Meanwhile, Emkay Global kept its target unchanged at ₹1,600 but continued to recommend the stock as a ‘Buy’. The brokerage noted that ICICI’s NIM compression of just 7 bps was far lower than the 15-20 bps seen across peers, and its RoA of 2.4 per cent remained at the top end of the sector.