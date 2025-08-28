Sri Lotus Developers stock falls 7% on Q1 results; check key numbers here

Sri Lotus Developers share price today:
Shares of Mumbai-based real estate developer Sri Lotus Developer
fell around 7 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹170.2 on the NSE after the company reported a nearly 50 per cent decline in its June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26) revenue.
At 10:15 AM, the recently-listed company's share price was trading 4.2 per cent lower at ₹180.5 per share compared to the previous session's close of ₹188.47 on the NSE. In comparison, NSE Nifty50
was down 0.63 per cent at 24,557.40 levels. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹8,858 crore. On August 6, 2025, Sri Lotus Developers listed at ₹178 on the NSE, a premium of 18.6 per cent over the issue price of ₹150.
Sri Lotus Developers Q1 results
In the Q1FY26, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹61.3 crore, down 49 per cent from ₹120.7 crore in the year-ago period. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell 44 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹29.5 crore against ₹52.7 crore in Q1FY25. The company posted profit after tax (PAT) of ₹25.8 crore, down 35.8 per cent from ₹40.2 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The company's pre-sales stood at ₹61 crore with collections of ₹70 crore during the quarter under review.
During the ongoing financial year, the company has added four new projects. It also executed development agreements for two projects, including Lotus Portifino (Versova) and Lotus Sky Plaza (Oshiwara). Additionally, societies at Lotus Avalon (Juhu)and Lotus Imperial (Bandra) have appointed Lotus as their developer.
According to an exchange filing, the company expects to launch three new projects in the remaining part of FY26, including Lotus Aquaria (Prabhadevi), Lotus Celestial (Versova) & Lotus Trident (Andheri West).
Anand K Pandit, chairman and managing director at Sri Lotus Developers & Realty, said As a net debt-free company, supported by a strong net cash balance of ₹905 crore, we remain well-capitalised to fund growth.
"We are on track to launch 3 new projects in the remaining part of FY26 and are confident of achieving pre-sales of ₹1,100-1,300 crore with revenue growth of 75-85 per cent and PAT growth of 30-35 per cent," he added. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates
Analysts on Sri Lotus Developers
Post-listing, Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president for research at Mehta Equities, had said Sri Lotus is well-positioned to capitalise on structural growth drivers in Mumbai’s high-value residential market, backed by its strong execution capabilities and luxury-focused development pipeline.
"From an investment standpoint, we recommend allotted investors to 'Hold' the stock for the long term to benefit from the premium housing growth story. For non-allotted investors, a Wait & Watch stance is prudent, as any post-listing corrections may offer a more attractive entry point,” he said. In its IPO note, Reliance Securities had assigned a 'Subscribe' rating, citing the company's asset-light model, strong pricing power, and robust project visibility. "The company’s asset-light, redevelopment-driven model has delivered industry-leading margins and return ratios. Strong pricing power, a premium brand image, and robust project visibility position it well for sustained growth. Overall, Lotus presents a high-margin, capital-efficient play on Mumbai’s luxury housing boom," the brokerage said.