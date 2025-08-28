Sri Lotus Developers stock falls 7% on Q1 results; check key numbers here

Sri Lotus Developers Q1 results

In the Q1FY26, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹61.3 crore, down 49 per cent from ₹120.7 crore in the year-ago period. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell 44 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹29.5 crore against ₹52.7 crore in Q1FY25. The company posted profit after tax (PAT) of ₹25.8 crore, down 35.8 per cent from ₹40.2 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's pre-sales stood at ₹61 crore with collections of ₹70 crore during the quarter under review.

During the ongoing financial year, the company has added four new projects. It also executed development agreements for two projects, including Lotus Portifino (Versova) and Lotus Sky Plaza (Oshiwara). Additionally, societies at Lotus Avalon (Juhu)and Lotus Imperial (Bandra) have appointed Lotus as their developer.