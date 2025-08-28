Stock Market LIVE: D-St eyes weak start; export-focused stocks in focus; Seven IPOs active today
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: FPIs remained net sellers for the third straight day on Tuesday. So far this year, global funds have sold ₹1.18 trillion, according to NSDL
Stock Market LIVE today, Thursday, August 28, 2025: Domestic equity markets look to extend their weak momentum on Thursday, as US President Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariffs, effective August 27, weigh on export-focused stocks.
The GIFT Nifty was down 70 points, or 0.29 per cent, as of 7:25 AM.
However, most equity benchmarks in Asia traded higher as Wall Street stocks pared off gains after hitting a record high on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.3 per cent while South Korea's rose 0.3 per cent, leading the gains in the MSCI AC Asia Pacific index.
The futures contracts in the US dropped in Asia trading after Nvidia Corp's sales outlook fell short of high expectations. The chipmaker signalled that growth is slowing after years of soaring spending in artificial intelligence (AI).
On Wednesday, the S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed 0.24 per cent and 0.21 per cent higher, respectively.
IPO corner
In the mainboard IPO segment, the issues of Anlon Healthcare and Vikran Engineering will enter the second day, while the shares of Mangal Electrical Industries will debut on the bourses.
In the SME IPO space, two issues (Globtier Infotech and NIS Management) will close today, while the IPO of Oval Projects Engineering will open for bidding. The issues of Current Infraprojects and Sattva Engineering Construction will enter their second day.
US hits India with 50% tariffs
The new tariffs that took effect a day earlier are among the highest in Asia as tensions between New Delhi and Washington ramped up. The additional tariffs were imposed for India’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil.
The blow lands hardest on low-margin, labour-intensive industries -- apparel, textiles, auto parts, engineering goods, gems and jewellery, shrimp, and carpets, as per an analysis by trade body Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI). The US accounts for $81 billion of India’s $443 billion goods exports -- 2 per cent of India’s GDP, according to the latest government data.
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Communication channels open, says govt as 50% US trade tariff kicks in
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Communication channels remain open between India and the United States (US) as the two sides are looking to resolve the current challenges, a senior government official told Business Standard on Wednesday, hours after Washington’s steep 50 per cent tariff on imports from India came into effect.
In the meantime, describing the India-US relationship as "very complicated", US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in a television interview, hoped that "at the end of the day, we will come together." READ MORE
7:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
