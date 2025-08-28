IndiGo shares decline 4% amid heavy volumes; should you buy the dip?

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) shares slipped 4.4 per cent on Thursday, logging an intra-day low at ₹5774.05 per share on BSE amid heavy volumes. At 9:42 AM, 1.68 million shares changed hands, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 14.92 million shares were traded.

Why were IndiGo shares declining?

The selling pressure on the counter came after 2.2 per cent equity changed hands in a block deal, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Reports suggested that the is likely to sell up to a 3.1 per cent stake in IndiGo via block deals, with the offer size at ₹7,027 crore and a floor price of ₹5,808 per share.

As of the quarter ended June 2025, promoter Rakesh Gangwal held a 4.73 per cent stake in IndiGo, and Rahul Bhatia and Kapil Bhatia held 0.01 per cent stake each. The total promoter holding stood at 43.54 per cent.