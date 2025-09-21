Home / Markets / News / Stagecraft of capital: Mkt marionette FPIs pull strings on consumer, power

Stagecraft of capital: Mkt marionette FPIs pull strings on consumer, power

Timed tugs tilt discretionary sectors, letting defensive and capital-heavy names take the lead

Foreign portfolio investors, FPI
premium
Financial services continue to hold the largest share in FPI portfolios at 30.95 per cent, followed by auto at 7.9 per cent.
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 10:15 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net sellers of Indian equities to the tune of ₹9,761 crore in the first fortnight of September, with consumer services and power stocks bearing the brunt of outflows. 
Data from Prime Infobase shows FPIs withdrew ₹3,246 crore from consumer services. This sector covers areas tied to discretionary spending, including hospitality, entertainment, and retail. Experts say FPIs often scale back exposure to these segments during periods of macroeconomic uncertainty. 
Other sectors that saw the highest FPI withdrawals were power (₹2,107 crore), followed by information technology (IT) at ₹2,014 crore, real estate at ₹1,927 crore, and healthcare at ₹1,601 crore. 
Analysts link the selloff in power stocks to stretched valuations. In IT, concerns over tepid growth and recent buyback announcements prompted FPIs to trim their positions. 
“Even without tariffs, IT revenue growth is unlikely to exceed 2-4 per cent. Infosys’ buyback announcement sparked speculation that others may follow, triggering some buying in technology stocks. FPIs are using this as an exit point because short- to medium-term prospects remain limited,” said Chokkalingam G, founder of Equinomics Research.
 
Meanwhile, the automotive (auto) and auto components sector attracted the highest inflows at ₹1,908 crore, driven by optimism over goods and services tax rate rationalisation. FPIs also increased allocations in financial services (₹1,634 crore), capital goods (₹1,518 crore), and metals and mining (₹1,394 crore).
 
Financial services continue to hold the largest share in FPI portfolios at 30.95 per cent, followed by auto at 7.9 per cent. Despite recent outflows, IT remains the third-largest holding at 7.24 per cent. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Street signs: Vix hits snooze, IPO stampede, and Damani's double down

Wall Sreet week ahead: US housing shares shine as Fed restarts rate cuts

IT stocks brace for H-1B visa impact; but there's a silver lining: Analysts

FPIs withdraw ₹7,945 cr in Sept, net outflow at ₹1.4 trn in 2025 so far

H-1B visa fee hike, GST cut, trade talks likely to steer markets this week

Topics :Markets NewsForeign portfolio investorFPI outflow

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story