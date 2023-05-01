Home / Markets / News / Stagflation is the risk that eludes investors mispricing financial markets

Stagflation is the risk that eludes investors mispricing financial markets

That highlights the risk of mispricing in short-term interest rates market, which are pricing in one to two quarter-point rate cuts by the end of this year

Stagflation is the risk that eludes investors mispricing financial markets

7 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 4:53 PM IST
Follow Us

By Liz Capo McCormick, Garfield Reynolds and Reade Pickert

Financial markets are caught up in a tug of war between lingering inflation and concern about a recession as they try to guess the next move by the Federal Reserve. That means investors are potentially ignoring a far more dangerous outcome: stagflation.
 
A mix of slowing economic growth combined with persistent inflation has the potential to dash hopes for a reversal in the Fed’s aggressive campaign to tame inflation with higher interest rates. That would expose a variety of market mispricings, pulling the rug out from under this year’s rebound in stocks, credit and other risky assets. 
It’s what some economists are calling “stagflation-lite” and it represents a disturbing macroeconomic backdrop for fund managers still licking their wounds from 2022’s brutal beatdowns for stocks and bonds alike. 

Historical examples of the economy mired in stagflation are limited, so there’s little to serve as an investing playbook in this type of economy. For many fund managers, favored trades include high-quality bonds, gold and equities of companies able to both maintain pricing power and weather an economic slowdown.
“This year should feel something like stagflation — sticky inflation and moderating growth — until something breaks and the Fed is forced to cut rates,” said Kellie Wood, a money manager at Schroders Plc. “We still believe that bonds will be the stand-out asset class for 2023. A higher-for-longer environment until something breaks, that’s a weak environment for risky assets and a good environment to earn carry from fixed income.”

Chart


Stagflation fears may be adding to the overall skittishness in the Treasury market. While options-implied measures of future rate volatility have ebbed some after a surge in March when the banking sector issues erupted, most see this as just a calm before another storm. All year, yields have had an extraordinarily wild ride, even when economic data did not warrant such moves. 

“Stagflation is looming,” said Bruce Liegel, a former macro fund manager at Millennium Partners LP who’s been working in financial markets since the early 1980s. He advised buying short-duration Treasuries, such as the 2-year note. Rates are high now and will remain high at maturity — so investors can pick up new debt at that time at even higher rates. He also expects value stocks to outperform growth during this time as well.
“We are set to have higher rates, and higher inflation for at least three to five years,” said Liegel, who writes a monthly global macro report. “The growth we had seen in the past was based on low interest rates and leverage. And now we are unwinding all that, which is going to be a headwind for growth for years.”



Also Read

India is not immune to the stagflation that felled its neighbours

Foreign direct equity investments from top-6 nations shrink in H1

DBS Bank India offers Morningstar-curated investments on risk preference

Fewer active investors even as benchmark indices hit record highs

Venture capital investments down 70% across globe in Q1CY23: KPMG study

Currencies in limbo amid Labour Day holiday in most Asian markets

Stock markets: BSE, NSE to remain closed on account of Maharashtra Day

Street signs: Sell in May and go away, expiry of pre-IPO lock-ins & more

India beats global pack on strong FPI flows in April, shows data

Sebi's Adani Group investigation hits a wall with offshore regulators

Topics :InflationeconomyGlobal economy

First Published: May 01 2023 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story