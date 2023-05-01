Stagflation is the risk that eludes investors mispricing financial markets



Financial markets are caught up in a tug of war between lingering inflation and concern about a recession as they try to guess the next move by the Federal Reserve. That means investors are potentially ignoring a far more dangerous outcome: stagflation.

By Liz Capo McCormick, Garfield Reynolds and Reade Pickert



It’s what some economists are calling “stagflation-lite” and it represents a disturbing macroeconomic backdrop for fund managers still licking their wounds from 2022’s brutal beatdowns for stocks and bonds alike. A mix of slowing economic growth combined with persistent inflation has the potential to dash hopes for a reversal in the Fed’s aggressive campaign to tame inflation with higher interest rates. That would expose a variety of market mispricings, pulling the rug out from under this year’s rebound in stocks, credit and other risky assets.







Chart “This year should feel something like stagflation — sticky inflation and moderating growth — until something breaks and the Fed is forced to cut rates,” said Kellie Wood, a money manager at Schroders Plc. “We still believe that bonds will be the stand-out asset class for 2023. A higher-for-longer environment until something breaks, that’s a weak environment for risky assets and a good environment to earn carry from fixed income.” Historical examples of the economy mired in stagflation are limited, so there’s little to serve as an investing playbook in this type of economy. For many fund managers, favored trades include high-quality bonds, gold and equities of companies able to both maintain pricing power and weather an economic slowdown.

Stagflation fears may be adding to the overall skittishness in the Treasury market. While options-implied measures of future rate volatility have ebbed some after a surge in March when the banking sector issues erupted, most see this as just a calm before another storm. All year, yields have had an extraordinarily wild ride, even when economic data did not warrant such moves.