Stake buy: Strategies for ICICI Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance

The overall trend of ICICI Lombard General Insurance has not been lucrative since early 2022. The price action has tumbled 5 per cent so far this year, post plunging 11 per cent the previous year.

Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company conquered the 200-day moving average (DMA) after January this year, following ICICI Bank announcing buying 4 per cent additional stake in the insurance company.