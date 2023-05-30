Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty flat in pre-open session

STOCK MARKET LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking at a quiet start on Tuesday amid a lack of triggers and muted global sentiment. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,700 levels, up 20 odd points

US cash market was closed on Monday. The stock futures gained up to 0.5 per cent this morning. Asian markets were mixed with Nikkei, Strait times dipping up to 0.4 per cent while Hang Seng and Kospi rose up to 0.9 per cent.



Cues for the day: Q4 earnings of Adani Ports, Mankind Pharma, Torrent Pharma, Apollo Hospitals, Lemon Tree, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Prestige Estates, Reliance Infra among others will be eyed on Tuesday.



Among others, Adani Transmission will also be watched after it reported a 85 per cent on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 440 crore for Q4FY23.

Global markets remain watchful as the tentative US debt ceiling deal now faces a tussle between the Republicans and Democrats before it gets passed through the Congress. As per Reuters, a handful of Republican lawmakers Monday said they would oppose the deal, which will be taken up for vote on Wednesday. ,