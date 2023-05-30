Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty flat in pre-open session

Stock market live on May 30, 2023: At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,700 levels, up 20 odd points

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 9:07 AM IST
STOCK MARKET LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking at a quiet start on Tuesday amid a lack of triggers and muted global sentiment. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,700 levels, up 20 odd points
9:19 AM May 23

OPENING BELL: Nifty50 starts trade flat in red

9:18 AM May 23

OPENING BELL: Sensex opens over 50 points lower

9:11 AM May 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION: Sensex trades flat at 62,839 levels

9:08 AM May 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION: Nifty50 flat above 18,600 levels

9:04 AM May 23

Rupee opens at 82.68/$ as against previous close of 82.64/$

8:44 AM May 23

RIL lags as markets near new highs; investors fret over rising debt

8:39 AM May 23

WATCH: Do EMs stand to gain with a higher US debt ceiling?

8:21 AM May 23

Can Adani convince investors to back his capital-hungry businesses?

8:15 AM May 23

Stocks to watch: Adani Transmission, ONGC, IRCTC, IPCA Labs, Torrent Power

8:08 AM May 23

Look to sell Nifty Financial Service, PSU Bank indices on rise

7:47 AM May 23

SGX Nifty trades flat; Nifty eyes 18,700

7:43 AM May 23

Asian equities trade mixed in early deals

7:37 AM May 23

US stock futures trade with positive bias

9:02 AM May 23

Despite RBI red flag, unauthorised e-trading platforms just a click away

Alert list prompted a back-and-forth communication between FinMin and MeitY to take down the apps from Play Store. However, no government agency issued blocking orders. READ
market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
 

8:54 AM May 23

MARKET VIEW: Investor focus turns back to interest rates, economic growth outlook

While the debt ceiling deal is likely to calm market jitters, and with a strong earnings season out of the way, investors now turn their attention to the economic outlook and path of interest rates.

While the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England had been widely expected to pause rate hikes and look at when to pivot, recent data has complicated the picture for all three.

Nifty rose on May 29 with a gap-up open following the debt ceiling agreement over the weekend. 18,696 is the next resistance for Nifty while 18,508 could be a support.

Views by Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC securities. 

8:49 AM May 23

NSE to reduce time for trades in unlisted market as it awaits IPO

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), which is still awaiting regulatory approval for its initial public offering (IPO), is now planning to streamline the process of buying the unlisted stocks of the company, thereby reducing the time taken for such deals from about four months to just a week. READ
NSE, national stock exchange, nifty50

8:44 AM May 23

RIL lags as markets near new highs; investors fret over rising debt

Most analysts expect RIL's capex to remain high in 2023-24 as well, by virtue of the roll-out of the 5G network and the continued expansion of its offline and online retail footprint. READ
Reliance Industries, RIL

8:39 AM May 23

WATCH: Do EMs stand to gain with a higher US debt ceiling?

US leaders reached a tentative deal to raise the govt’s $31.4 tn debt ceiling for two years. This brought a relief rally in global markets on May 29. Will it make emerging markets a favourable bet?

8:34 AM May 23

Conventional 2W makers take prime spot in EV sales, courtesy Bajaj, TVS

Ola has said it is ramping up its two-wheeler capacity from 500,000 to 2,000,000 with incremental investment. READ
Electric Two-wheelers
 

8:30 AM May 23

HUL well placed to partner India growth story, says Chairman Nitin Paranjpe

Paranjpe said that HUL is well-placed to partner the India growth story and is committed to playing its role in creating a sustainable and equitable future. READ
Nitin Paranjpe
 

8:21 AM May 23

Can Adani convince investors to back his capital-hungry businesses?

The utility company earlier this month announced plans to raise as much as $1 billion - one of two Adani companies looking to issue new shares for the first time since the short seller crisis. READ
Adani electricity

8:15 AM May 23

Stocks to watch: Adani Transmission, ONGC, IRCTC, IPCA Labs, Torrent Power

ONGC: Chairman Arun Kumar Singh said that the oil and gas producer will invest up to Rs 1 trillion by 2030 on energy transition goals as part of its target to go carbon neutral by 2038. The company also plans to raise electricity generation from renewable sources to 10 gigawatt (Gw) by the end of the decade.
 
Adani Transmission: The company reported 85 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 440 crore year-on-year for the quarter ending March, 2023 (Q4FY23). Consolidated revenue from operations during Q4FY23, meanwhile, increased by17 per cent to Rs 3,031 crore.
 
IRCTC: The company registered 30.4 per cent YoY growth in net profit to Rs 278.8 crore in Q4FY23 from Rs 214 crore, in the year-ago period.  Operating revenue, too, increased by 39.7 per cent YoY to Rs 965 crore in the March quarter. READ
market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
 

8:08 AM May 23

Look to sell Nifty Financial Service, PSU Bank indices on rise

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the Nifty Financial Service Index is currently trading near the higher end of the anticipated trading band of 19,100 - 19,650. READ
stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas

8:03 AM May 23

DIIs buy equities worth Rs 853 crore on Monday

8:01 AM May 23

FIIs buy Rs 1,758 crore worth of shares on Monday

7:55 AM May 23

Q4 card: IRCTC profit rises 30% YoY to Rs 279 crore

Net profit up 30.4% at Rs 278.8 cr Vs Rs 214 cr (YoY)
 
Revenue up 39.7% at Rs 965 cr Vs Rs 691 cr (YoY)
 
EBITDA up 16.5% at Rs 324.6 cr Vs Rs 278.5 cr (YoY)
 
Margin at 33.6% Vs 40.3% (YoY).

7:51 AM May 23

US Congress set to vote on debt deal Wednesday

Republicans and Democrats will be in a tussle before the deal gets passed through the Congress.

As per Reuters, a handful of Republican lawmakers Monday said they would oppose the deal, which will be taken up for vote on Wednesday. 
 

7:47 AM May 23

SGX Nifty trades flat; Nifty eyes 18,700

First Published: May 30 2023 | 7:26 AM IST

