Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO allotment: Check status, listing date

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO allotment: As the Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited's initial public offering (IPO) closed on Tuesday, January 20, 2025, the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised today, January 21, 2025. Stallion India IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, January 16, 2025, with a price band of Rs 85 to Rs 90 per share. The public issue received an overwhelming response.

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check Stallion India Fluorochemicals' allotment status by visiting the official website of the NSE, BSE, or its registrar Bigshare Services. Alternatively, the following direct links can be used to access allotment details:

Check IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Check IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO subscription status

Non Institutional Investors (NIIs) showed the most interest by oversubscribing their portion 422.42 times by bidding 1,40,42,24,085 shares, followed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) oversubscribing their portion 172.93 times by bidding 76,64,65,095 shares and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) oversubscribed their portion 96.9 times by bidding 75,16,00,245 shares, as per National Stock Exchange (NSE) data.

Also Read

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

Shares of Stallion India Fluorochemicals are commanding a premium of Rs 48 or 53.33 per cent at Rs 138 in the grey market, over the IPO’s upper price band of Rs 90. Stallion India Fluorochemicals shares will likely debut on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO listing price prediction

Based on current grey market trends, the Stallion India Fluorochemicals shares are expected to list at Rs 138, offering a return of 55.33 per cent over the issue’s upper price band. However, it’s important to note that grey market premiums are speculative and may not accurately predict listing performance.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO details

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 199.45 crore. The issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 17.9 million shares aggregating to Rs 160.73 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.3 million shares aggregating to Rs 38.72 crore.

About Stallion India Fluorochemicals

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited is engaged in the business of selling Refrigerant and Industrial Gases and related products. The company's primary business includes debulking, blending, and processing Refrigerant and Industrial gases, and selling pre-filled cans and small Cylinders/ Containers. The company has four plants in Khalapur, Raigad (Maharashtra), Ghiloth, Alwar (Rajasthan), Manesar, Gurugram (Haryana) and Panvel, Raigad (Maharashtra).