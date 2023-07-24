Home / Markets / News / Stan Lee NFT collection sells out almost instantly, rises 500%: Report

Stan Lee NFT collection sells out almost instantly, rises 500%: Report

The collectibles sold for $15 each, Kartoon Studios' partner Veve said on its website, meaning the drop of 8,294 netted about $120,000 in revenue

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 11:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

By Immanual John Milton

Kartoon Studios Inc. said its batch of more than 8,000 Stan Lee digital collectibles sold out “nearly instantaneously” on Monday, illustrating strong demand for some virtual assets still exists despite the slow recovery of the NFT market.  
 
The release, in commemoration of what would have been the famed comic book writer’s 100th birthday recently, marked the first phase of a roll out of a broader Stan Lee collectibles universe, Kartoon said in a statement Monday. Lee is famous for creating of plethora of well-known superheroes including Spider-Man, the Hulk and Iron Man.

The collectibles sold for $15 each, Kartoon Studios’ partner Veve said on its website, meaning the drop of 8,294 netted about $120,000 in revenue.

They had risen by least 500% on Monday morning New York time, with the cheapest collectible available for sale listed at $81 at 10:40 a.m., while the most expensive was $749, according to the Veve Collectible app.

Crypto markets have resurged recently after turmoil following the collapses of major exchanges like FTX Trading Ltd. and BlockFi Inc., with Bitcoin up 76% this year. NFTs have struggled in comparison, with the highest market value NFT CryptoPunks up just 19% in dollar terms, according to CoinGecko.

Also Read

Fans gather in Hong Kong to mark 50th anniversary of Bruce Lee's death

NFT startup Tegro raises seed funding from Polygon at valuation of $100 mn

Multiple people shot dead at Texas' Dallas outlet mall; gunman dead

Texas mall mass shooting witnesses saw multiple bodies, including security

BMC launches demolition drive against illegal film studios in coastal area

Paytm's Q1 earnings may be a blip; analysts positive on the stock

After record rally this year, earnings test for the market optimism

YES Bank shares ends over 3% lower after June quarter earnings of 10%

Rupee hits at 11-week high against US dollar on strong FPI inflows

Market regulator Sebi sets eyes on instantaneous trade settlement

Topics :Stan Leedigital currency

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 11:17 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story