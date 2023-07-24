Home / Markets / News / YES Bank shares ends over 3% lower after June quarter earnings of 10%

YES Bank shares ends over 3% lower after June quarter earnings of 10%

During the day, the stock witnessed a high of Rs 18.45 per piece on the exchange

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 9:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Yes Bank shares on Monday ended more than 3 per cent lower due to higher provisions numbers which curtailed its net profit growth to 10 per cent in the June quarter.

Yes Bank shares declined 3.65 per cent to close at Rs 17.40 apiece on the BSE.

A similar movement was also seen on the NSE, where the stock witnessed heavy sell-off pressure at higher levels in the early trade and tanked 3.60 per cent to settle at Rs 17.40 per share.

During the day, the stock witnessed a high of Rs 18.45 per piece on the exchange.

In volume terms, 27.46 crore equity shares were traded on the NSE, while 4.59 crore shares were traded on the BSE.

On Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 299.48 points or 0.45 per cent lower at 66,384.78 points.

SBI-controlled Yes Bank has reported around two-fold rise in provisions for bad loans to Rs 360 crore in the June quarter as a large real estate borrower with Rs 400 crore dues became a dud loan during the quarter. This was because fresh slippages jumped to Rs 1,430 crore from Rs 1,072 crore.

It posted a 10 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 343 crore in the June 2023 quarter.

The Mumbai-based private sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 311 crore in the year-ago period. Its total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 7,584 crore from Rs 5,876 crore a year ago, the company said.

Also Read

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

GSEB SSC Gujarat Board Result: Everything you need to know about result

GSEB HSC Results 2023: Gujarat Board 12th result is out at website

Rupee hits at 11-week high against US dollar on strong FPI inflows

Market regulator Sebi sets eyes on instantaneous trade settlement

Indian fintech start-up funding plunges 67% to $1.4 bn in 1st half of 2023

ITC hotel biz demerger allays capital allocation concerns, say analysts

Sebi to consider permitting delisting via fixed price: Madhabi Puri

Topics :YES BankQ1 resultsshare market

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story