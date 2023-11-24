Home / Markets / News / State-owned insurers rally up to 11%; GIC Re, New India hit 52-week highs

State-owned insurers rally up to 11%; GIC Re, New India hit 52-week highs

In an exchange filing on Thursday, GIC Re said that the global rating agency AM Best has revised the credit rating outlooks of GIC Re to positive from stable

SI Reporter Mumbai
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 11:15 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Shares of state-owned insurance companies were in demand and rallied up to 11 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s otherwise subdued market.
The share price of New India Assurance Company (New India) (up 11 per cent at Rs 194.55) and General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) (up 8 per cent at Rs 287.05) hit their respective 52-week highs.

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India was up 4 per cent to Rs 642.80. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.06 per cent at 65,976 at 10:02 AM.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In the past two weeks, the stock price of GIC Re has surged 27 per cent. In an exchange filing on Thursday, GIC Re said that the global rating agency AM Best has revised the credit rating outlook of GIC Re to positive from stable.

Outlining the particulars, the rating agency has revised the outlook to positive from stable for the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) and to positive from negative for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR).

It also affirmed the FSR of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term ICR “bbb+” (Good) of GIC Re.

AM Best has also assigned the India National Scale Rating (NSR) of aaa.IN (Exceptional) to GIC Re. The outlook assigned to the NSR is stable.

Earlier on October 20, AM Best had affirmed the FSR of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term ICR of “bbb+” (Good) of New India.

New India has also been assigned the NSR of aaa.IN (Exceptional) with a stable outlook.

According to AM Best, these ratings reflect these companies balance sheet strength, which it assesses as strong, as well as adequate operating performance, favourable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

In addition, the ratings factor in a “neutral impact from these companies' ownership by the government of India.

New India’s balance sheet strength assessment is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation, which remained at the strongest level in fiscal-year 2023, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR).

AM Best views the company’s investment portfolio to have moderate risk.

Although a large portion of investments are held in domestic government and corporate bonds, which are well-rated on the local scale, the balance sheet remains subject to volatility arising from the company’s allocation to domestic equity investments.

The majority of New India’s reinsurance assets are of good credit quality, notwithstanding that the company maintains a reinsurance counterparty concentration to the domestic reinsurer, GIC Re.

New India’s favourable business profile assessment reflects its market position as the largest non-life insurer in India by gross premiums written.

The company’s underwriting portfolio is moderately diversified by lines of business and distribution channels, although with an elevated concentration in health insurance.

International geographical diversification is supported by the company’s overseas operations, through its foreign branches, agency offices and subsidiaries.

The domestic market continues to present significant growth opportunities for New India, although AM Best considers high market competition, particularly in the health and motor businesses, to be an offsetting factor, the rating agency said in release.

Also Read

GIC collaborates with Vedanta's Sterlite Transmission for $1 bn venture

GIC wants to divert terror insurance money for oil and nuclear risks

LIC Q1 net profit jumps multifold to Rs 9,544 cr; GNPA eases to 2.48%

LIC says it has got GST notice of Rs 37,000 for paying taxes at lower rate

Stocks to Watch today: Tata Motors, ZEE, Ashok Leyland, GIC, Aurobindo, HGS

Stock of this B K Birla group company has zoomed 75% in four weeks

Market share gains, margins and store network expansion to support Titan

Market share gains, margins and store network expansion to support Titan

Stocks to Watch: TCS, JSW Steel, NMDC, PFC, ONGC, HPCL, LTIMindtree, Apar

Stock Market LIVE: Broader indices outperform; LIC soars 6%, Zomato up 2%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarket trends

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Madhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cos

AI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issues

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story