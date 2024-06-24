Statsguru: India's index inclusion may bring capital into the country

Since May 2024, foreign investors have been net buyers in the debt market, even as they have been net sellers in the equity market over the last two months. Foreign flows into Indian debt have been rising of late with nearly $14 billion on a rolling 12-month basis (chart 2).
Foreign ownership remains below permissible limits with only around a fourth of the total available space being utilised (chart 4).
Analysts expect inflows to structurally reduce the cost of capital in India, though it can come with greater volatility. The gap between US and Indian bond yields has been narrowing (chart 5).
