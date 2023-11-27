Home / Markets / News / Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE closed today due to Guru Nanak Jayanti

Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE closed today due to Guru Nanak Jayanti

Stock market holiday today: Including November 27, the Indian stock market has remained closed for 13 weekdays so far in 2023

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 9:02 AM IST
The Indian stock market will remain closed today, on November 27, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The trading will remain closed in equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives and SLB segments today.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also called Gurupurab, is the most important festival for the Sikh community. It is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh guru and the founder of Sikhism.

Including November 27, the Indian stock market has remained closed for 13 weekdays so far in 2023. In December, Christmas is the only market holiday. Now, the market will resume trading on Tuesday, November 28.

Market news: Markets ended flat on Friday

Indian equity benchmark indices were trading flat on November 24 after initial gains in a highly volatile trade. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 67.71 points to 66,085.52 in early trade. The Nifty advanced 28.9 points to 19,830.90.

However, later, both the benchmark indices faced heavy volatility and were trading between highs and lows.

Sensex closed 47.77 points in the red at 65,970.04. Nifty closed 7.3 points in the red at 19.794.7.

Among the Sensex firms, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were the major gainers. Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 255.53 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

The combined market valuation of four of the top-10 most-valued firms climbed Rs 65,671.35 crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 175.31 points or 0.26 per cent. 

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Bharti Airtel were the gainers, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India, and Bajaj Finance faced erosion in valuation.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 9:01 AM IST

Next Story