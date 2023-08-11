Stock Market LIVE: Asia indices mixed on US inflation; MSCI review in focus

Stock market LIVE updates: Reaction to the US' inflation data for July and June quarter ( Reaction to the US' inflation data for July and June quarter ( Q1FY24) results of India Inc will sway the indices on Friday.

At 7:15 AM, Gift Nifty quoted at 19,555, up 15 points from its previous close. Compared to Nifty Futures' previous close, this was a cut of 45 points.

On Thursday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 308 points lower at 65,688. The NSE Nifty50, on the other hand, settled with a loss of 89 points at 19,543.

US July inflation and global markets

July consumer prices in the United States gained 3.2 per cent on an annual basis, less than the 3.3 per cent consensus from economists polled by Dow Jones. On a month-to-month basis, inflation increased 0.2 per cent, in-line with estimates.

That apart, core inflation was at 4.7 per cent, the lowest since October 2021 and lower than the 4.8 per cent expected.

Against this, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was marginally above the flatline, while South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.34 per cent. Japanese markets, however, are closed due to Mountain holiday.

Overnight, Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.15 per cent. The S&P 500 inched up 0.03 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.12 per cent.