Stock Market LIVE: Asia indices mixed on US inflation; MSCI review in focus

Stock market LIVE updates on August 11, 2023: July consumer prices in the United States gained 3.2 per cent on an annual basis, less than the 3.3 per cent consensus

SI Reporter New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 8:14 AM IST
Stock market LIVE updates: Reaction to the US' inflation data for July and June quarter (Q1FY24) results of India Inc will sway the indices on Friday.
8:09 AM Aug 23

MSCI Global Standard Index Review: What will be the impact of these stocks?

8:02 AM Aug 23

MSCI Global Standard Index Review: Here are the key additions and deletions in India index

8:14 AM Aug 23

European gas prices jump nearly 40% on Australia supply fears

>> Energy analysts believe the bullish momentum for European natural gas prices will persist over the coming months after futures jumped almost 40 per cent on Wednesday.
 
>> Fears over possible supply disruption in Australia saw the front-month gas price at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) hub, a European benchmark for natural gas trading, hit its highest level since mid-June on Wednesday.

>> The surge in gas prices came on news of a potential liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility strike at major plants in Australia as workers campaign for higher pay and improved job security.

8:11 AM Aug 23

Singapore narrows growth forecast for 2023 as economy expands 0.5% in second quarter

>> Singapore’s trade and industry ministry narrowed the growth forecast from 0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent for 2023, down from its previous forecast of 0.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent.
 
>> The city-state posted a 0.5 per cent year-on-year growth in the second quarter, extending the 0.4 per cent growth in the previous quarter. The figure was revised down from a 0.7 per cent advance estimate released in July.
 
>> On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis, the economy expanded marginally by 0.1 per cent, a reversal from the 0.4 per cent contraction in the first quarter of 2023.

8:09 AM Aug 23

MSCI Global Standard Index Review: What will be the impact of these stocks?

According to Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research:

>> PFC and HDFC AMC are likely to see inflows of $203 million and $153 million, respectively.

>> IDFC First Bank is likely to see inflows of $204 million

>> Ashok Leyland, Cummins India, and Astral will likely attract inflows worth $196 million, $173 million and $170 million, respectively.

>> ACC's exclusion is likely to result in outflows worth $92 million

8:05 AM Aug 23

MSCI Global Standard Index Review: Here are the key additions and deletions in China index

8:02 AM Aug 23

MSCI Global Standard Index Review: Here are the key additions and deletions in India index

The following are changes in constituents for the MSCI Global Standard Indexes which will take place as of the close of August 31, 2023, MSCI said last on Thursday:  
 

7:58 AM Aug 23

New Zealand factory activity falls at fastest pace since August 2021

>> New Zealand's factory activity has recorded its fastest pace of contraction for the year in July, as the country’s manufacturing purchasing managers index came in at 46.3 in July.
 
>> This was lower than the 47.5 recorded in June, and also marked the fifth straight month that the sector is in contraction territory.
 
>> Government data also indicated that this was the lowest level of activity since August 2021 when the country was last in lockdown, and well below the long-term average activity rate of 52.9.

Source: CNBC

7:56 AM Aug 23

US stock futures show extended rally on Wal Street on Friday

7:54 AM Aug 23

Asian indices mixed; Hang Seng dips

>> Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite were down, while South Korean and Australian markets were up

>> Japanese markets are shut today on account of Mountain holiday

7:51 AM Aug 23

Wall Street ends higher on cooler-than-expected July inflation

>> July consumer prices gained 3.2% on an annual basis, less than the 3.3% consensus from economists polled by Dow Jones. On a month-to-month basis, inflation increased 0.2%, in-line with estimates.
 
>> However, the core inflation rate — which strips out prices of food of energy — was at 4.7%, the lowest since October 2021 and lower than the 4.8% expected.
 

7:37 AM Aug 23

Good morning, readers!

Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE market blog.

Track all the latest, markets' related updates here

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 7:49 AM IST

