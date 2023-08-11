Stock Market LIVE: Asia indices mixed on US inflation; MSCI review in focus
Stock market LIVE updates on August 11, 2023: July consumer prices in the United States gained 3.2 per cent on an annual basis, less than the 3.3 per cent consensus
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market LIVE updates: Reaction to the US' inflation data for July and June quarter (Q1FY24) results of India Inc will sway the indices on Friday....Read More
No article available in this category.
Topics : Inflation Stock Market MARKET LIVE Markets stock market trading Q1 results Market news US Inflation Global Markets Asian markets Gift Nifty Zee Entertainment S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Nifty50 earning corporate earnings Markets Sensex Nifty
First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 7:49 AM IST