Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts; Paytm zooms 9%, Adani Green slumps 8%
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts; Paytm zooms 9%, Adani Green slumps 8%

Stock market LIVE updates on August 7, 2023: Shares of Paytm jumped 9 per cent after the company said Vijay Shekhar Sharma will purchase 10.30 per cent stake in Paytm from Antfin

SI Reporter New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 9:27 AM IST
Opening Bell: Indian equities started steady on Monday with Q1FY24 earnings in focus, and despite the weak global cues. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was quoting around 65,867 levels in early deals, up 145 points or 0.22 per cent. The Nifty50, on the other hand, stayed above the 19,550-mark.
Key Events

9:27 AM Aug 23

SmallCaps hold relative strength

9:25 AM Aug 23

Britannia, Cipla lead losses on Nifty

9:23 AM Aug 23

Grasim, Hindalco additional winners on Nifty

9:21 AM Aug 23

HEATMAP: M&M, NTPC lead Sensex gains; ITC trails

9:18 AM Aug 23

OPENING BELL: Nifty opens above 19,550

9:16 AM Aug 23

OPENING BELL: Sensex opens with a gain of over 150 pts

9:09 AM Aug 23

PRE-OPEN: Nifty ticks 60 pts higher

9:08 AM Aug 23

PRE-OPEN: Sensex off to positive start

9:03 AM Aug 23

CURRENCY ALERT: Rupee opens 11 paise stronger at 82.73/$

Rupee strengthens at open. 

9:00 AM Aug 23

RIL 2023 Annual Report :: World entering a highly disruptive green energy era, says Mukesh Ambani

RIL has sought shareholders’ approval to give Ambani another five-year term as MD till 2029 at nil salary. The recently demerged Jio Financial Services, which “will leverage the prowess of digital and retail businesses”, was expected to be listed soon. READ MORE

8:57 AM Aug 23

Q1 results: India Inc profit surges 65% but shows lopsided growth

The combined net profit of the 983 listed companies that have declared their quarterly results, so far, was up 64.7 per cent year-on-year to record a high of Rs 2.68 trillion in the first quarter, but growth in earnings remained lopsided because most of the incremental gains came from a handful of companies. READ MORE

8:54 AM Aug 23

July Business Update :: IEX says volumes at 8,522 million units, up 19% YoY

8:50 AM Aug 23

New Listing :: Yatharth Hospital to debut today; listing pop of over 20% expected

Source: IPOWatch.in


8:47 AM Aug 23

ALERT :: USFDA issues Form 483 with zero observations for Solara Active’s Cuddalore facility

>> Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited (Solara) has successfully completed the inspection carried out by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at its Cuddalore facility (Tamil Nadu)

>> The Agency inspected the Cuddalore facility between July 31, 2023 – August 04, 2023. The inspection established that the facility is in an "Acceptable State of Compliance" with Zero Form 483 inspectional observations from the Agency.

>> With this successful inspection outcome, the current inspection classification of Cuddalore site shall be reinstated to NAI (No Action Indicated).

8:43 AM Aug 23

ALERT :: Vijay Shekhar Sharma to purchase 10.30% stake in Paytm from Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V.

>> Antfin will transfer 65,335,101 shares of the company to an entity 100% owned by Sharma – Resilient Asset Management B.V.

>> This implies a transfer of 10.30% of the share capital of the Paytm.

>> Closing of the transaction will occur shortly at the prevailing market price. Based on the closing price as on August 04, 2023, the value of the 10.30% stake amounts to $628 million.

>> The company is not a party to the above Transaction and the said Transaction will not have any impact on management or control of the Company or create any liability / obligation on the Company.

8:38 AM Aug 23

Stocks to Watch today: Yatharth, TD Power, RIL, BoB

Consumer discretionary: Shares of Dixon Technologies and Amber Enterprises among others are expected to be in focus after government relaxed curbs on laptop imports. The notification stated that import consignments can be cleared until October 31 without a licence and permit would be required from November 1.
 
Reliance Industries (RIL): The company to seek shareholders approval to give Mukesh Ambani another 5-year term as MD till 2029 at nil salary. Meanwhile, the recently demerged Jio Financial Services, which “will leverage the prowess of digital and retail businesses”, was expected to be listed soon, the annual report stated. READ MORE

8:35 AM Aug 23

Sell Nifty50 if it breaches below 19,300

As per chart analysis, a robust support zone is seen between 18,900 and 18,825 levels. It is worth noting that a significant downward correction is only likely to be activated if the index breaches and subsequently closes below the 19,300-mark. READ MORE

8:32 AM Aug 23

Foreign portfolio investors: The back-seat driver in market dashboard

After pumping in close to $20 billion in the preceding five months, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have yanked out $220 million from domestic stocks this month. The selling by overseas funds has led to turbulence in the domestic markets, with benchmark indices swinging wildly last week. READ MORE

8:27 AM Aug 23

Gift Nifty suggests flat start at the bourses

8:23 AM Aug 23

Fund Flow :: DIIs buy equities worth Rs 366.61 crore on Friday

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 7:46 AM IST

