Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts; Paytm zooms 9%, Adani Green slumps 8%

Opening Bell: Indian equities started steady on Monday with Q1FY24 earnings in focus, and despite the weak global cues. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was quoting around 65,867 levels in early deals, up 145 points or 0.22 per cent. The Nifty50, on the other hand, stayed above the 19,550-mark.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices added 0.3 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively.

Menawhile, among sectoral indices, all but the Nifty FMCG index edged higher. The Nifty IT index was the top performer, rising half a per cent.

Buzzing stocks:

Paytm: Shares of the fintech company jumped 9 per cent after the company said Vijay Shekhar Sharma will purchase 10.30 per cent stake in Paytm from Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V. for $628 million.

Bank of Baroda: Shares of the state-owned lender fell nearly 2 per cent. BoB's net profit zoomed 87.7 per cent to Rs 4,070 crore for the quarter ended June 2023 as against Rs 2,168 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income rose by 48.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 29,878 crore.

Angel One's shares were up 1.3 per cent after the broking firm reported a 45.5 per cent YoY growth in its client base to 15.65 million in July 2023 from 10.75 million in July 2022.