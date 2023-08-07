Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts; Paytm zooms 9%, Adani Green slumps 8%

Opening Bell: Indian equities started steady on Monday with Q1FY24 earnings in focus, and despite the weak global cues. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was quoting around 65,867 levels in early deals, up 145 points or 0.22 per cent. The Nifty50, on the other hand, stayed above the 19,550-mark.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices added 0.3 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively.
Menawhile, among sectoral indices, all but the Nifty FMCG index edged higher. The Nifty IT index was the top performer, rising half a per cent.
Buzzing stocks:
Paytm: Shares of the fintech company jumped 9 per cent after the company said Vijay Shekhar Sharma will purchase 10.30 per cent stake in Paytm from Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V. for $628 million.
Bank of Baroda: Shares of the state-owned lender fell nearly 2 per cent. BoB's net profit zoomed 87.7 per cent to Rs 4,070 crore for the quarter ended June 2023 as against Rs 2,168 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income rose by 48.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 29,878 crore.
Angel One's shares were up 1.3 per cent after the broking firm reported a 45.5 per cent YoY growth in its client base to 15.65 million in July 2023 from 10.75 million in July 2022.
RIL 2023 Annual Report :: World entering a highly disruptive green energy era, says Mukesh Ambani
RIL has sought shareholders’ approval to give Ambani another five-year term as MD till 2029 at nil salary. The recently demerged Jio Financial Services, which “will leverage the prowess of digital and retail businesses”, was expected to be listed soon. READ MORE
8:57 AM Aug 23
Q1 results: India Inc profit surges 65% but shows lopsided growth
The combined net profit of the 983 listed companies that have declared their quarterly results, so far, was up 64.7 per cent year-on-year to record a high of Rs 2.68 trillion in the first quarter, but growth in earnings remained lopsided because most of the incremental gains came from a handful of companies. READ MORE
8:54 AM Aug 23
July Business Update :: IEX says volumes at 8,522 million units, up 19% YoY
8:50 AM Aug 23
New Listing :: Yatharth Hospital to debut today; listing pop of over 20% expected
8:47 AM Aug 23
ALERT :: USFDA issues Form 483 with zero observations for Solara Active’s Cuddalore facility
>> Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited (Solara) has successfully completed the inspection carried out by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at its Cuddalore facility (Tamil Nadu)
>> The Agency inspected the Cuddalore facility between July 31, 2023 – August 04, 2023. The inspection established that the facility is in an "Acceptable State of Compliance" with Zero Form 483 inspectional observations from the Agency.
>> With this successful inspection outcome, the current inspection classification of Cuddalore site shall be reinstated to NAI (No Action Indicated).
8:43 AM Aug 23
ALERT :: Vijay Shekhar Sharma to purchase 10.30% stake in Paytm from Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V.
>> Antfin will transfer 65,335,101 shares of the company to an entity 100% owned by Sharma – Resilient Asset Management B.V.
>> This implies a transfer of 10.30% of the share capital of the Paytm.
>> Closing of the transaction will occur shortly at the prevailing market price. Based on the closing price as on August 04, 2023, the value of the 10.30% stake amounts to $628 million.
>> The company is not a party to the above Transaction and the said Transaction will not have any impact on management or control of the Company or create any liability / obligation on the Company.
8:38 AM Aug 23
Stocks to Watch today: Yatharth, TD Power, RIL, BoB
Consumer discretionary: Shares of Dixon Technologies and Amber Enterprises among others are expected to be in focus after government relaxed curbs on laptop imports. The notification stated that import consignments can be cleared until October 31 without a licence and permit would be required from November 1.
Reliance Industries (RIL): The company to seek shareholders approval to give Mukesh Ambani another 5-year term as MD till 2029 at nil salary. Meanwhile, the recently demerged Jio Financial Services, which “will leverage the prowess of digital and retail businesses”, was expected to be listed soon, the annual report stated. READ MORE
8:35 AM Aug 23
Sell Nifty50 if it breaches below 19,300
As per chart analysis, a robust support zone is seen between 18,900 and 18,825 levels. It is worth noting that a significant downward correction is only likely to be activated if the index breaches and subsequently closes below the 19,300-mark. READ MORE
8:32 AM Aug 23
Foreign portfolio investors: The back-seat driver in market dashboard
After pumping in close to $20 billion in the preceding five months, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have yanked out $220 million from domestic stocks this month. The selling by overseas funds has led to turbulence in the domestic markets, with benchmark indices swinging wildly last week. READ MORE
8:27 AM Aug 23
Gift Nifty suggests flat start at the bourses
8:23 AM Aug 23
