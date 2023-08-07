Stock market LIVE updates: Domestic equities may start on a muted note on Monday as risk-off sentiment grips global markets. At 7.30 AM, Gift Nifty was at 19,600 levels, up 11 points.Back home, the last leg of June quarter results of India Inc, and high crude oil prices (Brent crude above $86 per barrel) will guide the market participants.New listinYatharth Hospital & Trauma Care's Rs 687-crore IPO was subscribed 36.2 times, with strong demand from all segments, led by Qualified Institutional Investors. The Grey Market Premium (GMP) indicates a likely 20 per cent listing gain for the stock. Q1FY24 results todayAlkyl Amines Chemicals, Bayer Cropscience, Caplin Point Laboratories, Emami, Eris Lifesciences, Gland Pharma, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Godrej Consumer Products, HLE Glascoat, Indigo Paints, Jindal Worldwide, Jupiter Wagons, Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences, Max Healthcare Institute, Medplus Health Services, Olectra Greentech, Paras Defence And Space Technologies, Pb Fintech, Poly Medicure, Rainbow Children's Medicare, Ramco Cements, Restaurant Brands Asia, Sobha, Sun Pharma Advanced Research, Tata Chemicals, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Whirlpool Of India. Global marketsAsia-Pacific indices were lower this morning amid fag-end selling on Wall Street last Friday.Japan's Nikkei slumped 1 per cent, Australia's ASX slid 0.25 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.16 per cent.On Friday in the US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slumped for a fourth straight session, and notched their worst weeks since March.The S&P 500 shed 0.53 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.36 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost or 0.43 per cent.Also Read: Sell Nifty50 if it breaches below 19,300; Bias for Bank Nifty bearish