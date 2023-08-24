Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex extends gain, up 400 pts; Nifty above 19,550
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex extends gain, up 400 pts; Nifty above 19,550

Stock Market Updates LIVE: Broader markets, too, exhibited strength as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices rose up to 0.7 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 9:47 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Opening Bell | Domestic markets started Thursday's trade on a positive note, amid strong global cues.Read More

Key Events

9:42 AM Aug 23

ALERT :: Nifty Bank tops 44,800-mark in intraday trade

9:25 AM Aug 23

Nifty underperformers

9:23 AM Aug 23

Adani Ent, Adani Ports lead gains on Nifty

9:21 AM Aug 23

IT stocks take the lead helped by Nvidia beat in US

9:19 AM Aug 23

OPENING BELL: Nifty leaps 80 pts to 19,530

9:17 AM Aug 23

OPENING BELL: Sensex opens 270 pts higher

9:03 AM Aug 23

CURRENCY ALERT: Rupee opens at 82.47/$ vs Wednesday’s close of 82.69/$

8:57 AM Aug 23

RBL Bank increases savings account interest rates up to 150 basis points

8:49 AM Aug 23

Vegetable prices might ease from September led by tomato: RBI Governor Das

8:29 AM Aug 23

WATCH VIDEO | Are equity markets pricing in rupee weakness?

8:24 AM Aug 23

Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Coforge, GAIL, Vascon, Sugar stocks, P&G Health

8:15 AM Aug 23

Trading guide for Nifty Pharma, Media indices for the near-term

8:10 AM Aug 23

FIIs bought equities worth Rs 614 crore on Wednesday, August 23

8:05 AM Aug 23

Gift Nifty signals a positive start on Thursday

7:51 AM Aug 23

Brent Crude slips 0.3% to $82 per barrel

7:35 AM Aug 23

US dollar index flat at 103.4 levels

7:29 AM Aug 23

US 10-year treasury yields eases from 16-year highs

7:26 AM Aug 23

Nvidia surges 3% as quarterly earnings beat Street estimates

7:24 AM Aug 23

US markets end higher overnight; NASDAQ up 1.6%

9:47 AM Aug 23

Avantel zooms 7% on bagging order worth Rs 13.3 crore

 The company has received a purchase order worth of Rs 13.30 crore from Bharat Electronics for supply of PA modules.

9:44 AM Aug 23

Coforge up over 2% as 25% equity changes hands

9:42 AM Aug 23

ALERT :: Nifty Bank tops 44,800-mark in intraday trade

9:36 AM Aug 23

Ipca Labs surges 4% as US FDA classifies unit as VAI

US FDA classifies Ipca Labs's Piparia unit as voluntary action indicated, says co is in compliance with current good manufacturing practice.

Voluntary action indicated (VAI), means objectionable conditions or practices were found, but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend any administrative or regulatory action.

9:33 AM Aug 23

P&G Health falls 4% on weak June quarter results

The FMCG company has reported a 28 per cent on year fall in its net profit to Rs 29.8 crore for Q1FY23, due to higher material cost and one-time employee cost. Revenue from operations grew by 1.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 301.2 crore during the quarter. 

9:29 AM Aug 23

Metal, PSU Bank index top sectoral winners, rise 1% each

9:27 AM Aug 23

BSE MidCap index outperforms market

9:25 AM Aug 23

Nifty underperformers

9:23 AM Aug 23

Adani Ent, Adani Ports lead gains on Nifty

9:21 AM Aug 23

IT stocks take the lead helped by Nvidia beat in US

9:19 AM Aug 23

OPENING BELL: Nifty leaps 80 pts to 19,530

9:17 AM Aug 23

OPENING BELL: Sensex opens 270 pts higher

9:09 AM Aug 23

PRE-OPEN: Nifty reclaims 19,500

9:09 AM Aug 23

PRE-OPEN: Sensex off to firm start

9:03 AM Aug 23

CURRENCY ALERT: Rupee opens at 82.47/$ vs Wednesday’s close of 82.69/$

Rupee strenghtens.

8:57 AM Aug 23

RBL Bank increases savings account interest rates up to 150 basis points

For daily balances between Rs 25 lakh to Rs 2 crore, bank will pay 7.5 per cent (per annum) as against 7.0 per cent rate. READ MORE

8:49 AM Aug 23

Vegetable prices might ease from September led by tomato: RBI Governor Das

Vegetable rates may ease from September, led by tomato prices, which have started showing signs of correction on the back of increased supply, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday. READ MORE

8:43 AM Aug 23

Bikanervala to go for IPO in next 3 years with revenue of over Rs 3,000 cr

The company Bikaji Foods International has declared revenues of Rs 1966 crore with a value growth of over 22 per cent year or year and with profit after tax of Rs 126.5 crore in FY23. READ MORE

8:38 AM Aug 23

Gold jumps Rs 100, silver up by Rs 500, yellow metal trading at Rs 59,230

The price of 22-carat gold also rose by Rs 100, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,300. READ MORE

8:29 AM Aug 23

WATCH VIDEO | Are equity markets pricing in rupee weakness?

Indian currency breached the 83 mark recently after over 10 months because of rising US bond yields and the dollar. While the rupee is expected to remain weak, is D-Street factoring this in?

Topics :Stock MarketMARKET LIVEstock market tradingIndian marketsBSE NSERupee vs dollarCrude Oil PriceFII flowsDIIsMarkets Sensex NiftyBuzzing stocksstocks to watchGlobal MarketsNvidiaIndian stock market

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 7:21 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's Gurugram

SoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Women's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from Moon

LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 landing is 'shankhnaad' of India's glory, says PM

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PM

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI