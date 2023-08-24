Stock Market LIVE: Sensex extends gain, up 400 pts; Nifty above 19,550

Opening Bell | Domestic markets started Thursday's trade on a positive note, amid strong global cues. Frontline indices the S&P BSE Sensex surged over 200 points too trade around 65,662 levels, whereas Nifty50 climbed over 50 points to trade above 19,500 levels. Broader markets, too, exhibited strength as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices rose up to 0.7 per cent. Volatility gauge, India VIX, meanwhile, eased 6 per cent. All sectors traded in a sea of green, with Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty Media indices gaining up to 1 per cent. Stocks in focus Vascon Engineers: Shares of the construction company surged 6 per cent to hit 52-week high of Rs 65 per share on the BSE after the company recieved bagged Rs 605.65 crore contract from Bihar Medical Services & Infrastructure Corporation. Procter and Gamble Health: The stock declined 5 per cent on the BSE after the company reported 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit to Rs 29.8 crore in Q1FY24. Jio Financial: The stock hit 5 per cent lower circuit on the BSE for the fourth consecutive day after listing on exchanges.Read More