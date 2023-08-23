Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.33%)
65433.30 + 213.27
Nifty (0.25%)
19444.00 + 47.55
Nifty Smallcap (1.44%)
5455.30 + 77.25
Nifty Midcap (0.39%)
38694.65 + 150.35
Nifty Bank (1.10%)
44479.05 + 485.80
Heatmap

Nearly two dozen companies face action for lapses in listing regulations

Bourses slap penalties for lack of women directors, improper board composition

SEBI
Premium

Securities and Exchange Board of India

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 10:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nearly two dozen companies have faced regulatory action this week for violations of listing regulations. While the quantum of penalties has been minuscule vis-à-vis the size of these companies, the development has put the spotlight on important issues such as appointing women directors and having a proper board composition.

The stock exchanges, which also act as first-level regulators, have slapped penalties on companies such as ACC, Rail Vikas Nigam, Indian Oil Corporation, Adani Enterprises, and GAIL (India) for violations of listing regulations, mainly around the appointment of women and independent di

Also Read

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

GAIL Q4FY23 net profit drops 77.5%, revenue from operations up 21.8%

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

Adani Group revives Mundra PVC project, gets credit line worth Rs 14,000 cr

Adani group companies' shares lose Rs 55,000 cr market valuation

These Chandrayaan-3 linked firms gained ahead of successful moon touchdown

TVS Supply Chain shares settle 2% higher than issue price in debut trade

Blue-chips rise on financials boost; small, mid-caps hit fresh highs

RBI asks some banks to stop taking fresh arbitrage positions in NDF market

Topics : SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India Adani Enterprises GAIL

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 9:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesAdani GroupHeath Streak Passes AwayBharat NCAP | Car Crash Test ProgrammeIMD Weather Forecast TodayChandrayaan-3 successfully Lands on Moon

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's GurugramSoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says KhargeWomen's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from MoonLIVE: Chandrayaan-3 landing is 'shankhnaad' of India's glory, says PM

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PMIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon