MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 150pts, Nifty below 19,500; Pharma stocks firm

Stock Market LIVE | Domestic markets inched lower in Thursday's intra-day trade, following subdued cues from global markets. Benchmark indices the S&P BSE Sensex declined over 250 points to trade around 65,492 levels, whereas Nifty50 skid over 50 points to trade below 19,450 levels. Broader markets, too, exhibited muted trends as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices slipped up to 0.3 per cent. Sectorally, Nifty Pharma index gained the most (up 1 per cent), while Nifty Realty index was the worst hit (down 1 per cent). Among individual stocks, shares of Ambuja Cements gained 1 per cent after the company announced acquisition of Sanghi Industries (SIL) at an enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crore. READ MORE Read More