MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 150pts, Nifty below 19,500; Pharma stocks firm

Stock market live updates: Broader markets, too, exhibited muted trends as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices slipped up to 0.3 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 10:22 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE | Domestic markets inched lower in Thursday's intra-day trade, following subdued cues from global markets.Read More

Key Events

10:13 AM Aug 23

10:00 AM Aug 23

9:26 AM Aug 23

9:24 AM Aug 23

9:22 AM Aug 23

9:21 AM Aug 23

9:20 AM Aug 23

9:18 AM Aug 23

9:17 AM Aug 23

9:03 AM Aug 23

CURRENCY ALERT: Rupee opens at 82.72/$ vs last close of 82.58/$

8:59 AM Aug 23

Reliance jumps 16 places, now at number 88 on Fortune Global 500 list

8:58 AM Aug 23

ALERT :: Ambuja Cements enters into inter-corporate deposit agreement with Sanghi Industries

8:55 AM Aug 23

Surging gold prices take sheen off Indian jewellery maker Titan's profit

8:47 AM Aug 23

Q1 Preview: Airtel ARPU may near Rs 200-mark; Voda to see muted subs churn

8:35 AM Aug 23

Stocks to Watch on Aug 3: Titan, IndiGo, MMTC, Airtel, Adani Ent, Nykaa

8:29 AM Aug 23

Morgan Stanley upgrades India to overweight

8:25 AM Aug 23

WATCH VIDEO | How should you trade in a range-bound market?

8:19 AM Aug 23

FIIs sell equities worth Rs 1,878 crore on Wednesday, August 2

8:14 AM Aug 23

Nifty Metal to be range-bound; Pharma index bullish with need for caution

8:08 AM Aug 23

Gift Nifty signals a quiet start on Thursday

8:03 AM Aug 23

Morgan Stanley cuts rating on Chinese shares to equal-weight

7:54 AM Aug 23

No respite for bitcoin; trades below $29,300-mark

7:48 AM Aug 23

US companies added more jobs in July than expected, up 324,000: ADP

7:44 AM Aug 23

Brent Crude trades at $83 per barrel

7:41 AM Aug 23

US dollar index steady at 102-levels

7:33 AM Aug 23

Hong Kong markets start Thursday's trade on a weak note

7:31 AM Aug 23

Japan's Nikkei 225 index falls over 1% in early trade

7:28 AM Aug 23

Australia's S&P 200 index slips 0.6% in early deals

7:26 AM Aug 23

Sharp selloff seen across US markets overnight

10:13 AM Aug 23

Vedanta slips 9%, nears 52-week low on huge block deals

As per media reports, Twin Star Holdings, Anil Agarwal-owned promoter entity, is selling a 4.3 per cent stake in its India-listed subsidiary, Vedanta, to raise up to $500 million to repay debt of parent company Vedanta Resources. READ

10:00 AM Aug 23

Ambuja Cements gains 1% on acquisition of Sanghi Industries for Rs 5,000 cr

Shares of Ambuja Cements (ACL) were firm in Thursday's intra-day trade, gaining 1 per cent to Rs 466.4 per share, after the company announced acquisition of Sanghi Industries (SIL) at an enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crore. READ

9:53 AM Aug 23

IRFC surges 9%; to release Q1 results on August 11

9:51 AM Aug 23

Sun Pharma surges 2.7% ahead of Q1 earnings

9:45 AM Aug 23

Delta Corp drops 6% as govt stays 28% GST on casinos

The 28% tax each on online gaming, horse racing, and casinos will come into effect from October 1.

9:42 AM Aug 23

IndiGo slides 3% despite strong Q1 earnings

IndiGo on Wednesday posted its highest-ever quarterly consolidated net profit at Rs 3,090.6 crore for Q1FY24 from a loss of Rs 1,064 crore a year ago.

9:39 AM Aug 23

SpiceJet extends gains as Carlyle eyes 6% stake in company

9:35 AM Aug 23

Vedanta sinks 7% as 4.5% equity changes hands

Promoter Twin Star Holdings was likely the seller in Vedanta block deal. 

9:32 AM Aug 23

Titan slides 1% on weaker than expected Q1 show

Titan said its first-quarter profit fell more than 2% to 770 crore ($94.1 million) in the three months ended June 30. Analysts had expected profit of 950 crore rupees, as per Refinitiv data.

9:26 AM Aug 23

Nifty Pharma leaps 1% in weak market; Realty index dips most

9:24 AM Aug 23

Broader markets hold relative strength

9:22 AM Aug 23

Ultratech, Hindalco lead losses on Nifty

9:21 AM Aug 23

Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto top Nifty gainers

9:20 AM Aug 23

FEW GAINERS: Sun Pharma, NTPC, HDFC Bank defy weakness on Sensex

9:18 AM Aug 23

OPENING BELL: Sensex starts 250 pts lower

9:17 AM Aug 23

OPENING BELL: Nifty opens near 19,450

9:09 AM Aug 23

PRE-OPEN: Nifty to open below 19,500

9:08 AM Aug 23

PRE-OPEN: Sensex off to weak start

9:03 AM Aug 23

CURRENCY ALERT: Rupee opens at 82.72/$ vs last close of 82.58/$

Weak start for currency on Thursday.

8:59 AM Aug 23

Reliance jumps 16 places, now at number 88 on Fortune Global 500 list

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has maintained its highest ranking among Indian corporates in the latest Fortune Global 500 list, jumping 16 places to rank at number 88. READ MORE

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 7:21 AM IST

