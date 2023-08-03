Stock market highlights: Global sentiment remained weak even on Thursday as investors fretted over rating agency Fitch's credit rating downgrade of the US. Indian benchmark indices -- Sensex and Nifty -- however, ended sharply off lows on fag-end buying amid weekly F&O expiry.The S&P BSE Sensex ended 542 points, or 0.82 per cent, lower at 65,241 levels, while the Nifty50 ended below the 19,400-mark at 19,382. It slipped 145 points or 0.74 per cent. The indices hit intra-day lows of 64,963 and 19,296.39 of the 50 Nifty stocks ended in the negative zone led by Titan, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC, ICICI Bank, Nestle India, Ultratech Cement, HDFC Life, UPL, Bajaj Finance, TCS, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, and SBI. These stocks fell between 1 per cent and 2.4 per cent.In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and Smallcap indices ended 0.14 per cent and 0.23 per cent higher, respectively.Barring the Nifty Pharma and Media indices (up 1 per cent each), all other sectors ended in the red with the Nifty Realty index down 1.8 per cent. IPO Update :: SBFC FinanceThe three day initial public offer of SBFC Finance was subscribed 1.35 times till 3:30 PM on the first day of the bidding. The retail portion was booked 1.65 times, Employees' protion 91 per cent, NII portion 2.46 times, and QIB 2 per cent.