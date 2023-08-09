Confirmation

Maruti Suzuki True Value crosses 5 million units sales of pre-owned cars

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said its pre-owned car business has crossed 50 lakh-unit sales milestone since inception.

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 12:48 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said its pre-owned car business has crossed 50 lakh-unit sales milestone since inception.
The company had introduced its pre-owned car brand, Maruti Suzuki True Value in 2001.
"With the successful completion of 22 years in the industry, India's most trusted pre-owned car brand, Maruti Suzuki True Value has established itself as the preferred choice of 50 lakh happy customers," Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.
True Value is currently present in more than 281 cities and operates from over 560 outlets pan-India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maruti Suzuki Auto Maruti Suzuki Swift used cars Maruti Suzuki India

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 12:48 PM IST

