The SGX Nifty, on Friday, indicated a positive start to trade amid mixed global cues. At 7:05 am, it stood at 19,196 levels, up 46-odd points.Globally, the US markets were mixed overnight ahead of inflation figures. Dow Jones, the S&P 500 indices gained up to 0.8 per cent, while NASDAQ Composite index remained unchanged.Asia-Pacific markets, too, was mixed in Friday's early deals, with Nikkei 225 gaining 0.1 per cent, whereas Kospi, Hang Seng, and the S&P 200 indices skid up to 1 per cent.In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude were flat at $74 per barrel, and $69 per barrel, respectively.