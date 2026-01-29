Associate Sponsors

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty down; Asia trades lower; Economic Survey 2026 in focus

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty are likely to witness a negative start on Thursday amid muted cues after the US Fed held the interest rates steady

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 8:59 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, January 29, 2026: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a negative start on Thursday amid muted cues. Investors are awaiting the Economic Survey 2025–26, scheduled to be presented in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today. 
 
Additionally, persistent FII outflows, pre-Budget positioning, and global cues will also impact the market sentiment.
 
Around 07:20 AM, the GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,368.50 levels, down by 58 points or 0.23 per cent.
 
Overnight, the US Federal Reserve, led by chair Jerome Powell, kept the interest rates steady in the range of 3.5 per cent to 3.75 per cent. 
 
Asian markets were trading lower. Last checked, the Nikkei 225 index was down 0.46 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI Index fell 0.58 per cent, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.8 per cent.
 
US equity markets ended almost flat on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq inching higher on the back of gains in chip stocks, as investor reactions remained muted after the US Fed kept interest rates unchanged and offered little guidance on when borrowing costs might fall. The S&P 500 index settled flat at 6,978.03 levels, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.17 per cent to 23,857.45 levels, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was also flat at 49,015.60.

Q3 results today

ITC, Vedanta, Adani Power, Canara Bank, Ambuja Cements, REC, Max Healthcare, Dabur India, Swiggy, NTPC Green Energy, One97 Communications, Coromandel International, Dixon Technologies, Prestige Estates, Lloyds Metals, Calgate-Palmolive India, Nippon India, Voltas, Housing and Urban Development Corporation, Astral, Container Corporation of India, Blue Star, KPIT Tech, Apar Industries, and Manappuram Finance, among others, will announce their quarterly results today. 

8:59 AM

Hindustan Zinc's OFS oversubscribed 1.3 times amid commodity rally

The offer for sale (OFS) in Hindustan Zinc (HZL) by promoter Vedanta saw 1.3 times demand over its base issue size. The OFS garnered bids for 42.82 million shares against the 33.5 million shares initially on offer. HZL informed stock exchanges that Vedanta has decided to extend the oversubscription option to the extent of 14.1 million shares, taking the total offer size to 47.58 million shares. READ MORE

8:49 AM

Strong order book, execution key triggers for CG Power stock ahead

CG Power and Industrial Solutions shares jumped nearly 10 per cent in trade, logging an intra-day high of ₹584.4 per share on the BSE. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE 200 and closed at ₹582.5, rising 9.6 per cent. In addition to steady Q3 results, the gains for the capital goods major were on account of reasonable valuations and preferential EU market access for engineering goods. READ MORE
 

8:39 AM

Maruti Suzuki Q3 hit by costs as volume push keeps margin pressure alive

Maruti Suzuki's December quarter (Q3FY26) performance has reaffirmed a familiar Street narrative i.e. demand remains resilient, but profitability is under pressure. While the country's largest carmaker delivered strong revenue growth and maintained a healthy order book, rising input costs, a softer pricing mix and one-off expenses weighed on margins, leading brokerages to stay cautious on the near-term outlook. Maruti Suzuki reported consolidated revenue of about ₹49,900 crore in the December quarter, up nearly 29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), driven by healthy volume growth and steady demand. READ MORE

8:28 AM

Slow demand recovery weighs on Asian Paints despite margin resilience

Asian Paints' Q3FY26 revenue missed consensus with 4 per cent Y-o-Y growth, but gross margins rose due to lower raw material costs. Domestic volumes grew 7.9 per cent Y-o-Y with rural growth beating urban. The international segment grew 6 per cent Y-o-Y (4.2 per cent in constant currency). The operating profit margin was 20.1 per cent. Management guided for mid-single-digit revenue growth and operating profit margin sustained at 18 per cent to 20 per cent. READ MORE

8:18 AM

CAMS, Coforge, 10 others to trade ex-dividend today

Computer Age Management Services, Coforge, Siemens Energy India, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India), Godrej Consumer Products, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India), Innova Captab, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Mastek, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, and Sona BLW Precision Forgings during Thursday's trading session, as these companies have announced dividend payouts. READ MORE

8:08 AM

Here are the key stocks to watch today

Larsen & Toubro, SBI Life Insurance, Star Health & Allied Insurance, M&M Financial Services, ACC, SBI Cards, Cochin Shipyard, and Biocon are among the key stocks to watch today. READ MORE

7:55 AM

Bajaj Auto Q3 Preview: PAT may climb up to 21.3% to ₹2,558 cr YoY; Rev 21%

Two-wheeler giant Bajaj Auto is likely to announce its December quarter (Q3) of financial year 2026 (FY26) results on Friday, January 30, 2026.  The company is expected to deliver a strong Q3FY26 show, aided by robust export demand, favourable currency movements, and steady recovery in premium motorcycle volumes. Most brokerages project double-digit revenue and profit growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y), aided by higher realisations and operating leverage. However, margin trends remain mixed, with benefits from exports and pricing partially offset by higher raw material costs and an unfavourable product mix. READ MORE

7:48 AM

BSE, Bharat Dynamics among analyst top bets; check target

BSE continues to exhibit a structurally positive technical setup, with prices sustaining above a rising long-term moving average, reaffirming the primary bullish trend. Amid renewed traction in the defense sector ahead of the Budget, Bharat Dynamics is emerging as a compelling buying opportunity. The stock had earlier stabilized and consolidated near its key moving-average cluster, effectively arresting the prior decline. READ MORE

7:40 AM

GIFT Nifty hints at negative opening; Economic Survey 2026 awaited

Indian equity benchmark indices are expected to open in red on Thursday amid muted cues. Investors are awaiting the Economic Survey 2025–26, scheduled to be presented in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today. Around 07:40 AM, the GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,373.50 levels, down by 53 points or 0.21 per cent. 

7:38 AM

Fed leaves rates unchanged, signals cautious outlook as US economy improves

Federal Reserve officials left interest rates unchanged and pointed to improvements in the US economy as they signaled a more cautious approach to potential future adjustments. The Federal Open Market Committee voted 10-2 Wednesday to hold the benchmark federal funds rate in a range of 3.5%-3.75%. Governors Christopher Waller and Stephen Miran dissented in favor of a quarter-point reduction. READ MORE

7:33 AM

Asian markets witness a negative start

Asian markets were trading lower on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve policy decision. Last checked, the Nikkei 225 index was down 0.23 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI Index fell 0.58 per cent, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.8 per cent.

7:27 AM

US markets settled flat; Fed hold interest rates

US equity markets ended almost flat on Wednesday as investor reactions remained muted after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged and offered little guidance on when borrowing costs might fall. The S&P 500 index settled flat at 6,978.03 levels, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.17 per cent to 23,857.45 levels, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was also flat at 49,015.60.

7:04 AM

Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 7:23 AM IST

