Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty flat on mixed global cues; Bajaj Auto Q1 eyed

Domestic markets were headed for a quiet start in Tuesday's trade, amidst mixed global cues. At 6:50 am, the Gift Nifty quoted 19,728 levels, up 36-odd points. Globally, the US markets ended higher overnight, with Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices rising up to 0.5 per cent. A mixed trend, meanwhile, was seen in Asia-Pacific markets. While Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi indices fell up to 0.2 per cent; Australia's S&P 200 index bucked trend by gaining 0.2 per cent in Tuesday's early deals. In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude jumped near 3-month high to trade at $82 per barrel and $79 per barrel, respectively. Back home, the April-June quarter results (Q1FY24) will remain in focus. On Tuesday, July 25, companies like Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, among many others will report the June quarter results.Read More