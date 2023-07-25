Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty flat on mixed global cues; Bajaj Auto Q1 eyed
Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty flat on mixed global cues; Bajaj Auto Q1 eyed

Stock market live updates: At 6:50 am, the Gift Nifty quoted 19,728 levels, up 36-odd points

SI Reporter New Delhi

Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 8:38 AM IST
Domestic markets were headed for a quiet start in Tuesday's trade, amidst mixed global cues. At 6:50 am, the Gift Nifty quoted 19,728 levels, up 36-odd points.

Key Events

8:16 AM Jul 23

After record rally this year, earnings test for the market optimism

8:10 AM Jul 23

FIIs sold equities worth Rs 90 crore on Monday, July 24

8:05 AM Jul 23

Gift Nifty signals a quiet start on Tuesday

7:50 AM Jul 23

US Dollar index steady above 101-mark ahead of FOMC outcome

7:44 AM Jul 23

Bitcoin drops below $29,000 for the first time in over a month: Report

7:39 AM Jul 23

US to send up to $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, say officials

7:35 AM Jul 23

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumps 3% as China pledges to support property market

7:33 AM Jul 23

Tightening supplies, higher demand sends Brent Crude near 3-month high

7:30 AM Jul 23

Chinese markets start on a positive note: Shanghai rises 1.5%

7:26 AM Jul 23

Australian markets edge higher in Tuesday's trade

7:23 AM Jul 23

Japan's Nikkei 225 slips in early deals, down 0.2%

7:19 AM Jul 23

US markets end higher overnight: S&P 500 index up 0.4%

8:38 AM Jul 23

Gift Nifty derivatives hits record single-day turnover of $8.5 billion

The erstwhile SGX Nifty contracts, which were being traded at the Singapore Exchange (SGX), have been transitioned to India's maiden International Financial Services Centre-GIFT City. READ

8:33 AM Jul 23

GMR Smart Electricity Distribution gets Rs 7,593-cr order for meter in UP

GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited (GPUIL) on Monday said its arm GMR Smart Electricity Distribution Company has bagged a Rs 7,593-crore smart metering project in Uttar Pradesh. READ

8:29 AM Jul 23

Q1 results watch: HDFC AMC's profit surges 52%; revenue rises 10%

The HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Monday reported a 52 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in first quarter (Q1 FY 2024) profit at Rs 478 crore. In the same quarter of FY 2023, the AMC's net profit stood at Rs 314 crore.
 
Compared to the previous quarter, the profit is up 27 per cent. In Q4 FY 2023, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 376 crore. READ

8:25 AM Jul 23

DIIs bought Rs 935 crore worth of shares Monday

8:16 AM Jul 23

After record rally this year, earnings test for the market optimism

Sample this: In June 2022, the aggregate profit pool for the top 600 companies was projected to touch Rs. 13.2 trillion for the ongoing financial year 2023-24 (FY24). READ MORE

8:10 AM Jul 23

FIIs sold equities worth Rs 90 crore on Monday, July 24

8:05 AM Jul 23

Gift Nifty signals a quiet start on Tuesday

7:57 AM Jul 23

UBS fined nearly $400 mn over Credit Suisse's relationship with Archegos

Archegos failed in 2021, costing Wall Street banks billions of dollars in losses, and Credit Suisse took the brunt of the losses. The Swiss bank took more than $5 billion in losses. READ MORE

7:50 AM Jul 23

US Dollar index steady above 101-mark ahead of FOMC outcome

7:44 AM Jul 23

Bitcoin drops below $29,000 for the first time in over a month: Report

Bitcoin dropped below $29,000 for the first time in over a month as the recent exorbitance over ETFs and a more favorable regulatory outlook eases. READ MORE

7:39 AM Jul 23

US to send up to $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, say officials

The package includes an array of ammunition ranging from missiles for the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS). READ MORE

7:35 AM Jul 23

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumps 3% as China pledges to support property market

7:33 AM Jul 23

Tightening supplies, higher demand sends Brent Crude near 3-month high

source: oilprice.com

7:30 AM Jul 23

Chinese markets start on a positive note: Shanghai rises 1.5%

7:26 AM Jul 23

Australian markets edge higher in Tuesday's trade

7:23 AM Jul 23

Japan's Nikkei 225 slips in early deals, down 0.2%

7:19 AM Jul 23

US markets end higher overnight: S&P 500 index up 0.4%

7:16 AM Jul 23

Good morning readers! Stay tuned for market live updates with Business Standard

Stay tuned for market live updates with Business Standard

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 7:17 AM IST

