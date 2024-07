Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, July 09, 2024: Benchmarks opened higher on Tuesday tracking mixed global signals.

BSE Sensex rose 0.14 per cent or 113 points to 80,073.38 levels while Nifty50 jumped 0.17 per cent or 43 points to 24,363.10 levels.

Maruti, ITC were the top gainers while Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra were the top laggards on BSE.

Similarly, on NSE, Maruti, Britannia were the top gainers while Reliance, Tech Mahindra were the top laggards.

Broader markets were buzzing in trade after hitting record highs on Monday. Nifty SmallCap rose 0.67 per cent while MidCap was trading 0.57 per cent higher.