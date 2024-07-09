Business Standard
Equity MF inflows up 17% at record high of Rs 40,608 cr in June: Amfi

The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 has risen about 65% over these last 40 months, helped by sustained mutual fund inflows, steady earnings and the fastest macroeconomic growth among large economies

Inflows into large-caps rose 46% to 9.7 billion rupees, a three-month high, supported by policy continuity and macroeconomic stability.

Inflows into India's equity mutual funds rose 17% sequentially to a record high of Rs 40,608 crore (about $5 billion) in June, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed on Tuesday.

Equity mutual funds have seen net inflows aggregating to Rs 5.99 trillion from domestic investors since February 2021, well above net foreign inflows of Rs 33,361 crore over the same period.
 
The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 has risen about 65% over these last 40 months, helped by sustained mutual fund inflows, steady earnings and the fastest macroeconomic growth among large economies.
 
Inflows into large-caps rose 46% to Rs 970 crore, a three-month high, supported by policy continuity and macroeconomic stability.
 
Meanwhile, inflows into small-caps and mid-caps moderated 16% and 3%, respectively at Rs 2,263 crore and Rs 2,528 crore in June.

"Bulk of the mutual fund flows went to small- and mid-caps from large-cap funds over the last two years, as investors chased performance," said Harsha Upadhyaya, chief investment officer and president at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management.
 
However, valuation excesses have been more in small- and mid-caps over large-caps, which is now forcing investors to diversify their allocations to large- and multi-cap funds, Upadhyaya added.
 

Multi-cap or diversified equity funds, which invest across different stocks to minimise risk of exposure to few stocks, saw inflows worth Rs 4,709 crore, a 27-month high.
 
Sectoral or thematic funds saw the most inflows among equity mutual fund schemes for the second straight month at Rs 22,352 crore.
 
India's stock benchmarks Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex rose about 7% each in June, logging their best month this year so far.
The broader, more domestically small-cap gained 9.7% and 7.8%, respectively, during the same period.

Contributions to systematic investment plans (SIPs) touched a record high of Rs 21,262 crore in June, hitting an all-time high for the 12th consecutive month.



(Disclaimer: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

